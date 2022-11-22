2-a-Days: Falcons poised to make their mark

WILCOX — The Wilcox-Hildreth girls have found cracking into the upper echelon of the Fort Kearny Conference a little rough in recent years. But with four starters returning from a team that produced some highlights last year, things may be looking up.

Coach Cody Whipkey, entering his eighth year in charge of the Falcons, said the Falcons are coming into the year with high expectations after going 10-13 last year.

“This is a group that challenged themselves over the summer, having a lot of success and playing competitively against teams from higher classifications,” Whipkey said. “Of course, summer success does not necessarily translate to in-season success. We are still going to have to be focused each day in practice, and not take any opponent lightly. That being said, we are very encouraged by what we saw over the summer months, and are very excited to see how that translates to this season.”

At the top of the list of returning players are senior Sarah Jensen and sophomore Madison Bunger, both of whom were named second-team all-conference last year.

Jensen, a 6-foot senior, averaged 11.6 points and eight rebounds per game and will be a four-year starter. Bunger, a 6-foot sophomore, averaged a double-double with 11.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Other returning starters are 5-9 senior Emma Donley and 5-5 senior Claire Ortgiesen.

Four other letter winners — 5-5 junior Addison Overholser, 5-9 sophomore Cara Bunger, 5-9 sophomore Katelyn Bunger and 5-7 sophomore Reagan Johnson — give the Falcons an additional pool of talent.

“We feel like our combinations of height, length, and athleticism will allow us to utilize our girls in unique ways and play to their strengths better than we have in previous years,” Whipkey said.

Boys basketball

The Wilcox-Hildreth boys basketball team took its lumps last year, winning just one game.

But last year’s roster had no seniors and only two juniors, so everyone returns a year older and a year wiser.

Junior Grayson Sheen averaged more than six points and six rebounds per game last season. Sophomore Dagan Ortgiesen also averaged more than six points per game last year.

Other regulars returning are Sam Gruwell, Micah Johnosn, Chase Bunger, Grant Henery and Lucas Linden.

Wrestling

The Wilcox-Hildreth wrestling team took its lumps last year, fielding a lineup dominated by freshmen.

But, as the old saying goes, the best thing about freshmen is that they become sophomores.

“Our freshmen from last year are a year older, by the looks of them on the football field it shows,” coach Aaron Pistulka said. “The maturity of this group is amazing, I can’t wait to see what they can accomplish.”

Graiden Ritner put together a 34-17 record as a freshman and qualified for the state meet. Gavin Patterson, Elijah Pistulka and Mason Johnson experienced some success, picking up a handful of victories.

“Graiden Ritner is definitely looking to improve on his 34-17 record. Brody Patterson is an incoming freshman to pay attention to,” Pistulka said.