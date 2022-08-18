2-A-Days: Elm Creek looking for payoff after rough year

ELM CREEK — The Elm Creek Buffaloes want to chalk up last season as a learning experience.

The Buffaloes endured an 0-8 year, and dealt with a number of injuries to go with the losses.

“A lot of young guys had to play a lot more varsity than they otherwise would have,” coach Josh Rohde said.

That could pay off this year.

“We have 14 guys coming back who started at least one game on offense or defense,” Rohde said.

Among them are seniors Beau Knapp, a 6-foot, 180-pound quarterback/defensive back; Carter Erickson, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound running back/linebacker; Dylan Carr, a 6-foot, 260-pound lineman; Trent Watkins, a 5-10. 165-pound end/defensive back; and Shay Hubbard, a 6-foot, 180-pound end-linebacker.

Carr earned all-district honors last year as did Erickson, who earned that honor despite only playing in four games. Knapp, who played extensively as a sophomore, saw his junior season end early with a broken ankle.

Juniors with a fair amount of playing time include Jaxon Smith, a 5-7, 155-pound running back/linebacker; Nikk Brummels, a 6-1, 175-pound end/defensive lineman; Isaiah Quintana, a 5-8, 145-pound running back/linebacker; and Kade Sindt, a 6-1, 155-pound quarterback/defensive back.

Brody Schopke, a 6-foot, 200-pound lineman made his mark as a freshman.

“The boys have a great attitude about the upcoming season,” Rohde said. “Going 0-8 is tough and they have done a great job of taking the positives out of last season and using it as motivation for the upcoming season.”

Elm Creek opens the season on Thursday, Aug. 25, at South Loup. The Buffaloes also have a Saturday night game with Overton and three other games that kick off at 3 p.m.

Volleyball

The Elm Creek volleyball team has undergone more than its share of changes in the offseason.

The Buffaloes have some experienced players with four returning starters and four other letter winners from last year’s 6-20 team. But there’s a big change on the sideline where Lind Killion, the team’s assistant coach for the past 15 years, takes over for Brandi McCarter, who had been in the first chair for 19 years.

“I have some very big shoes to fill. … She was an amazing coach and mentor to me,” Killion said.

Killion knows she has some rebuilding to do, but she won’t be starting from scratch.

“We will be young and will replace two senior starters from last season,” Killion said. “While we are young we also return four starters from last year with plenty of court experience and know the game of volleyball.”

The list of returning starters starts with senior libero/outside hitter Denis Hunt; junior setter/outside hitter Lola Erpelding and sophomore middle blocker Ashley Bauer and outside hitter Heather Knapp.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what this group will bring to the season,” Killion said. “Working hard, teamwork and trust in not only themselves, but their teammates and coaches is what will be key to this year’s success to try and get this program back into the winning tradition that it has had for so many years.”