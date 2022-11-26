2-a-Days: Elm Creek at flood level with experience on basketball court

ELM CREEK — On experience alone, the Elm Creek boys basketball team should have an advantage over most of its opponents.

The Buffaloes return four starters from last year’s 13-10 team, and a total of 13 lettermen.

“We bring back a lot of experience so we should see improvement,” coach Tanner Cavenee said. “But everyone else on our schedule does as well, so we have to do a great job of doing what we do, especially during practice.”

Leading the list of returning players are four seniors who have a combined seven years of starting experience.

Carter Erickson, a 6-2 forward, averaged 12.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while earning second-team All-Fort Kearny Conference and third-team Kearney Hub All-Region honors last year.

Beau Knapp, a 6-foot guard, averaged 3.8 points per game while earning all-state honorable mention.

Trent Watkins, a 5-9 guard, averaged 9.8 points per game last season and Shay Hubbard, a 6-foot guard, averaged 4.9 points per game.

Other returning lettermen are 5-11 senior forward Dylan Carr, 6-1 junior guard Kade Sindt, 5-9 junior guard Isaiah Quintana, 6-0 junior Drew Harbor, 5-9 senior guard Joel Rayburn, 5-9 junior guard Kolten Kenning and 6-2 junior Kadyn Schmidt.

Cavenee said the Buffaloes played a challenging summer schedule, losing some last-second decisions, and must learn how to finish games.

Cavenee said the Buffaloes were a solid team defensively last year but need to improve on the offensive side “especially from the 3-point and free-throw lines.”

Girls Basketball

Like the boys, the Elm Creek girls return four starters from last year’s team. But with only two other letter winners, the Buffs don’t yet have the depth to match the boys.

“We return four starters from last year and will depend on their experience to lead us this year,” second-year coach Jadyn High said. “It will be important for us to share the ball and play as a team as we have a very balanced group in terms of offensive productivity.”

Seniors Lani Meier and Denise Hunt, both 5-foot-7, bring experience to the Elm Creek lineup. Both were starters on last year’s 9-13 team. Meier averaged 11 points per game.

Allie Bauer and Halle Knapp, both 5-8, started as freshmen last season with Bauer averaging 11.8 points per game and knapp scoring 72 points per game. Bauer shot close to 40 percent from 3-point range and averaged 2.2 steals per game.

Other returning letter winners are 5-7 sophomore Ryann Erickson and 5-4 junior Ashley Carlton.

“I saw a lot of growth in skills and confidence over the summer and hope to see that carry over to our season,” High said. “If we can stay healthy, I expect us to play in many competitive games.”

Wrestling

Elm Creek was numerically challenged last year with only three wrestlers competing in the conference meet and six participating at the district tournament.

Erik Rojas, a state qualifier, and Carson Gruntorad, who won 33 matches last year, have graduated, leaving behind a trio of sophomores — Beckham Lewis, Jonathan Thaden and Garrett Trampe — who gained valuable experience last season.