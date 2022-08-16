2-a-Days: Bertrand has an eye out for the playoffs

KEARNEY — The Bertrand football team has its eyes focused on a stay in the playoffs this year.

Coming off a 6-3 season in 2021 and returning a veteran quarterback, the Vikings have a foundation for success.

“I think we can be a top 10 team,” said coach Steve Colfack, who is entering his ninth year leading the Vikings. “Our district will be very difficult with Dundy County and Hitchcock County being top 10 teams, but I think with our experience back and some difference makers, this team has a chance to be good.”

The Vikings return five starters on offense and defense from last year, led by senior quarterback-defensive back Owen Kaps. Last year, Kaps played a part in 23 touchdowns, rushing and passing. He completed more than 50 percent of his passes, throwing for more than 900 yards. He rushed for more than 800 yards while earning all-area honors.

On defense, he was an all-district defensive back, averaging five tackles per game. He also intercepted seven passes.

Other returning starters are 5-10, 250-pound senior guard/defensive lineman Myles Boggs; 6-foot, 170-pound senior tight end/linebacker Landon Way; 6-1, 185-pound senior tight end/linebacker Adan Gonzalez; and 5-9, 160-pound junior running back/linebacker Gabe Bojorquez.

Boggs was an all-district offensive lineman last year while Way and Gonzalez earned all-district honors on defense.

Bertrand, which won five of its first six games last year, opens the season Aug. 26 at home against Overton.

VolleyballThe Bertrand Vikings will have a new look this year as Kevin Lavene moves into the role as the solo head coach of the Vikings. Lavene has been a co-head coach with Lisa Mason since 2014 but Mason has stepped aside after 31 years and 507 victories at the Vikings’ helm.

Lavene’s first challenge will be to replace four starters who graduated from last year’s 16-11 squad and his building blocks are young as the roster lists one senior and one junior.

Three returning starters will serve as cornerstones for this year’s team — 6-foot junior middle blocker Bethany Pelton, 5-10 sophomore outside hitter Emma Brown and 5-8 sophomore middle blocker Katelyn Evans. None scored more than 80 kills last season.

Other returning letter winners are sophomores Leah Schutz, Brooklyn Evans and Gracie Hock.

Cross CountryThe Bertrand/Loomis cooperative returns all five runners from last year’s boys team that placed 11th in Class D at the state meet.

Seniors West Trompke, Dashiell Alexander and Chonsey Bieker and sophomores Marcus Hernandez and Carter Horner earned the trip by finishing third in the district. At state, Hernandez led the way, finishing 37th.

“We look for strong performances throughout the season from Wes Trompke, Marcus Hernandez and Carter Horner,” coach Jennifer Kaps said. “We hope to be a contender in the postseason.”

The Bertrand/Loomis girls failed to qualify anyone for state last year but they expect to see improvement this season with the return of senior Torrin Donaldson, juniors Addie Hansen and Libby Kugler and sophomore Ella Brown.

“We have a very determined group of girls who plan to use their experience to their advantage this season,” Kaps said.