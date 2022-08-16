2-A-Days: Axtell banking on experience for improvement

AXTELL — If experience has value, the Axtell volleyball team is sitting on a gold mine.

The Wildcats return four senior starters and two other senior letter winners for coach Brad Nelson’s 31st year at the helm.

“We have a large group of seniors who should provide excellent leadership for our team this season,” Nelson said. “We have some key returning players in that class that should help provide both offense and defense.”

Returning starters from last year’s 19-11 team are senior middle hitter Lexie Eckhoff, senior setter Audrey Nelson, senior libero Angie Snell, senior right-side hitter Kassidy Halvorsen, junior outside hitter Emma Callan and junior setter/hitter Ellie Johnson.

Eckhoff recorded 195 kills last season while Nelson had 496 assists and Snell had 313 digs and 600 serve receptions.

Other returning letter winners are senior middle hitter Megan Kindschuh, senior defensive specialist Hannah Lienemann and sophomore middle hitter Jenna Marsh.

“We will face a tough schedule this season as the Fort Kearny Conference returns a number of great players,” Brad Nelson said. “We will look to improve our hitting efficiency and our defense to reach our goals on the season.”

Cross Country

The Axtell boys cross country team didn’t have its best race at last year’s state cross country meet.

The Wildcats, who finished second at the district meet, were 12th at the state meet, but the top four runners return from that team and a couple additions will make Axtell “one of the deepest teams in the area,” according to coach Joe Phllippi.

Seniors Cooper Miller and Zach Arner return to lead the Wildcats along with juniors Tyler Hanson and Keyton Cole. Hanson, Cole and Miller finished in a 10-second gap in the middle of the pack at the state meet.

Senior Jacob Larson is a returning letterman and the Wildcats will have depth with the addition of Isaiah Springer, a sophomore state qualifier from Wilcox-Hildreth, and sophomore Luc Lopez who ran on Axtell’s winning 4x800-meter relay team at the state track meet.

Football

Veteran coach Mike Branstand takes over the Axtell program, looking to help the team bounce back from last year’s 2-6 season.

“The team is anxious to get back to playing winning football behind the return of some key players,” Branstad said.

The Wildcats return eight starters, led by seniors Brock LeClair, a 6-1, 220-pound lineman; Tyler Stoddard, a 6-foot, 190-pound end; and Ashton Hawkins, a 6-foot, 210-pound offensive lineman/linebacker.

Quarterback Carson Lindau, a 5-10, 135-pound junior, also returns along with 5-11, 175-pound junior lineman Taaron Lavicky.

Three Wildcats — running back/linebacker Elijah Bergstrom, quarterback/safety Jacob Halverson and lineman Jon Lammers — gained valuable experience while starting as freshmen.

Other players who saw some playing time as freshmen are fullback/linebacker Dominic Dejonge, lineman Preston LeClair, tight end/safety Brant Modlin and lineman Caleb Kindschuh.

Lavicky and Hawkins averaged just short of nine tackles per game last year and Bergstrom led the team in touchdowns.