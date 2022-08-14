2-A-Days: Amherst girls seek third straight trip to state volleyball

AMHERST — The Amherst volleyball team hangs on the edge of doing something the Broncos have never done before — qualify for the state tournament three years in a row.

With six returning starters and a total of 12 returning letter winners, the Broncos appear poised to take the next step after posting a 24-7 record last year.

The Broncos return two players who set school records last year: senior setter Katie Prickett, who nailed 59 ace serves throughout the season, and junior middle hitter Hannah Herrick, an All-Fort Kearny Conference player who scored 424 kills during the season.

Other starters returning are senior setter Kayten Hagan, junior libero Josie Loshenkohl, junior defensive specialist Josee Tesmer, junior outside hitter Saryn Prickett and junior hitter Grace John.

Other letter winners returning are junior defensive specialist Kaylin Killin, junior outside hitter Breanna Bosshammer, junior outside hitter Denstiy Bartels and sophomore outside hitter Lucy Van Ranken.

Fourth-year head coach Jonie Fader said the Broncos “are looking to making some noise again in the postseason and have worked hard in the off-season by challenging themselves outside the state lines.”

Amherst girls compete in Class C2.

Football

The Broncos are returning to 11-man football this year after playing 8-man for 14 seasons.

“We are excited to play the 11-man game and we are looking forward to the upcoming season,” said fourth-year coach Faron Klingelhoefer. “We will have some dynamic athletes at our skill positions and if we can develop some depth on the line of scrimmage, we should be competitive.”

The Broncos make the jump with 10 starters returning from last year’s 3-6 teams.

Senior starters back are lineman Brody Bogard (6-foot-2, 210 pounds), lineman Ripkin Gallaway (6-4, 210), quarterback/defensive back Reilly Fisher (6-0, 170), wide receiver/defensive back Nolan Eloe (5-11, 165) and running back/linebacker Christian Wick (5-6, 165).

Junior starters returning are lineman Wyatt Anderson (6-3, 225), tight end-defensive lineman Carter Riesland (6-3, 180, running back/linebacker Ben McGee (5-1, 185) wide receiver/defensive back Owen Stokebrand (5-11, 175) and running back/linebacker Kale Taubenheim (5-8, 170).

The Broncos will also welcome the return of Tayje Hadwiger and Jesse Tesmer who were injured and missed the entire season last year.

“Both are juniors this year and are primed to have big seasons,” Klingelhoefer said. “They should be two guys to watch for throughout the season as they are both very talented.”

Cross Country

The Amherst boys and girls have some cornerstones to build on for cross country. Both teams finished seventh in the district meet last year and went without an individual state qualifier, but three returning letter winners on the boys team and two on the girls team could pave the way for a more successful end to the season.

Back for the girls are senior Trissa Chavez and junior Oliva Bandel. Veterans on the boys team are juniors Kobe Jones, Gavin Skrdla and Kurt Klingelhoefer.

“We definitely have some talent returning and some new runners who can step up to the plate,” said coach Tessa Dobish, who is in her 10th year. “We’re hoping to be competitive as a team and place at our meets.”