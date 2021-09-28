 Skip to main content
Lexington Effect: Minutemen win UNK Invitational
Lexington Effect: Minutemen win UNK Invitational

Lexington's pack

Lexington runners Kevin Parada, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, Garrett Converse, Ian Salazar-Molinasit back in the pack in the early stages of the UNK High School Invitational Cross Country meet run Monday at the Kearney Country Club. Lexington moved up to put six in the Top 20 and win the Class B team race.

 Buck Mahoney

KEARNEY — The Lexington High cross country team only had one day of rest after competing at the Rim Rock Farm Classic in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday. Despite being a tad bit worn out, the Minutemen still went on to win the annual UNK Invitational on Monday at the Kearney Country Club.

Individually, Riley Boonstra of Norris had the fastest time in Class B as he ran the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 59.11 seconds. However, the Minutemen were strong as a unit.

Four Minutemen finished in the Top 10, and six were in the Top 20. Jayden Ureste was the fastest runner of the bunch as he took fourth with a time of 17:33.03. Oscar Aguado-Mendez and Ian Salazar-Molina finished back-to-back in sixth and seventh places. Miguel Cruz-Mendoza was the 10th-place finisher.

Lexington coach Sam Jilka was impressed with what he saw from his Minutemen fresh after their trip to Lawrence and fighting off the 95-degree heat.

“It was a good race. We were looking just to run a better second half of our race than we ran on Saturday,” Jilka said. “Obviously, we’re going to walk in kind of tired, but we were looking forward to running more effectively and go through the heat and not let the heat be an issue. So I thought we handled those well.”

Garrett Converse and Lazaro Adame-Lopez made it in the Top 20 for Lexington. Jilka noted that he wants some of his runners to be stronger and faster for each race before their postseason.

“You learn from each meet and once again — what was effective in this race — and we felt like the back half was more effective than last time and keep working toward that,” Jilka said. “They recognized that they went a little too slow in the 2K and 3K, so we figured out how to adjust that. So you get them thinking about the racing and how to apply that.”

In other action, the Minden girls had a strong performance in Class C led by Jessie Hurt, who placed eighth at 21:28.86. The junior wasn’t satisfied with her finish after getting edged by Hailey O’Daniel of Arlington Public.

“My time was not exactly the way I wanted it, but the place was really good,” Hurt said.” The girl got me in the end. I wasn’t happy about that, but, otherwise, it was a good day.”

Minden girls went on to finish fifth overall with 127 points, only 16 points behind Sidney High School. Lincoln Christian won Class C.

XC Notebook

-- Kearney’s top runner went to Abigail Burger. The freshman took 12th in Class A at 20:27:57. The best runner went to Fremont’s Elli Dahl, who’s receiving college interests from Division I programs. Cisco Rivas was one place shy of medaling for the Bearcat boys. The senior took 21st at 17:45.20.

-- Kearney Catholic is building on its youth, depending on its freshmen group, competing in their first UNK Invitational. Maya Moxley was the fastest runner for the Stars as she took 71st while Ava Watts took 97th, Fletcher Clausen was the fastest for boys at 21:13.41.

-- Elijah Schroeder of Ravenna, Tyler Hanson of Axtell and Isaiah Springer of Wilcox-Hildreth medaled in the Class D boys race. Schroeder had the fastest time of the three at 18:12.76, placing the senior sixth. Shelton boys finished third and Axtell boys finished fourth in the team competition.

-- Lexington girls had four runners that made the Top 100. Two of them were freshmen. Yovanna Contreras took 57th, Kayla Barrios finished 64th, Madeline Armstrong was placed 80th and Yarley Simental took 100th.

UNK High School Invitational results

CLASS A BOYS

TEAM SCORING: Fremont 36, Lincoln East 87, Gretna 98, Elkhorn 117, Millard North 132, North Platte 146, Grand Island 178, Omaha Westside 219, Kearney 224, Papillion-La Vista 264, Omaha North 343, Bellevue East 347.

TOP FINISHERS: 1. Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 15:58; 2. Garcia, Grand Island, 16:19; 3. Waters, Fremont, 16:30; 4. Caudy, North Platte, 16:37; 5. Taylor, Fremont, 16:41; 6. Liewer, Gretna, 16:44; 7. Miller, Fremont, 16:45; 8. Volkmer, Lincoln East, 16:47; 9. Johnson, Elkhorn South, 16:52.

CLASS B BOYS

TEAM SCORING: Lexington 27, Omaha Skutt 74, Norris 79, Mount Michael 86, Elkhorn North 120, Bennington 127, Northwest 155, Blair 162, Seward 162, Plattsmouth 199, York 201, Gering 226, Elkhorn 254, Nebraska City 259, Hastings 267, Omaha Roncalli 275, Schuyler 294, McCook 310, Platteview 323, Waverly 339, Ralston 400.

TOP FINISHERS: 1. Boonstra, Norris, 16:59; 2. Nottingham, Seward, 17:11; 3. Pinneo, York, 17:22; 4. Ureste, Lexington, 17:33; 5. Keller, Northwest, 17:34.0; 6. Aguado-Mendez, Lexington, 17:34.8; 7. Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 17:35; 8. Storch, Mount Michael, 17:38; 9. Lampe, Omaha Roncalli, 17:39; 10. Cruz-Mendoza, Lexington, 17:49.

CLASS C BOYS

TEAM SCORING: Sidney 48, Milford 75, Fort Calhoun 80, Lincoln Christian 86, Arlington 117, Gothenburg 145, DC West 170, Minden 178, Broken Bow 187, Aurora 191, Hartington-Newcastle 199, Lincoln Lutheran 209, Wayne 319, Adams Central 328, Holdrege 329, O’Neill 337, Pierce 356, Boys Town 366, Hershey 394, South Central 417, Columbus Scotus 419, Auburn 433, St. Paul 444, Syracuse 450, Ogallala 458, entral City 498, Grand Island CC 525, Fairbury 529, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 530, Alma-Southern Valley 547, North Bend Central 549, Logan View 562, Chase County 566, Conestoga 568, Gibbon 574, Kearney Catholic 576, Ashland-Greenwood 625.

TOP FINISHERS: 1. Noecker, Hartingon-Newcastle, 15:58; 2. Bonifas, Adams Central, 16:54; 3. May, Arlington, 17:36; 4. Brauer, Sidney, 17:42; 5. Bashtovoi, Sidney, 17:48; 6. Eickhoff, Milford, 17:51.5; 7. Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 17:51.7; 8. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:54; 9. Osmond, Broken Bow, 17:56; 10. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 17:58.

CLASS D BOYS

TEAM SCORING: North Platte St. Pat’s 66, Nebraska Christian 76, Shelton 89, Axtell 101, North Central 104, Wilcox-Hildreth 122, Humphrey SF 123, Tri County 126, Bertand 130, Doniphan-Trumbull 132, Centennial 140, Yutan 141, Bayard 145, Freeman 155, Ravenna 172, Perkins 175, Sandhills Valley 195, Amherst 197, Garden County 199, Sutherland 201, Thayer Central 203, Hemingford 204, Homer 208, Oakland-Craig 209, Centura 213, Arcadia-Loup City 216, Ponca 267, Arapahoe 276, Cambridge 278, Hastings SC 280, Blue Hill 293, Brady 300, Franklin 310, Southwest 321, Hitchcock County 337, Bridgeport 347, Wood River 363, CWC 365, Kenesaw 368, SEM 374, Deshler 388, Medicine Valley392, McCool Junction 409, South Loup 455, Dundy County Stratton 466.

TOP FINISHERS: 1. Kuncl, Mullen, 17:09.0; 2. Lander, Homer, 17:09.5; 3. Miles, North Platte SP, 17:54; 4. Orton, North Central, 18:06; 5. Pouk, Perkins County, 18:11; 6. Schroeder, Ravenna, 18:12; 7. Horn, Fullerton, 18:23; 8. Havelka, Freeman, 18:30; 9. Taylor, Ponca, 10:34; 10. Hagan, North Central, 18:43.

CLASS A GIRLS

TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 58, Gretna 95, Fremont 98, North Platte 132, Omaha Westside 135, Elkhorn 141, Millard North 154, Kearney 172, Omaha Marian 189, Grand Island 259, Papillion-La Vista 347, Bellevue East 387.

TOP FINISHERS: 1. Dahl, Fremont, 18:51; 2. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 18:53; 3. Murray, Lincoln East, 19:09; 4. White, Omaha Westside, 19:11; 5. Holm, North Platte, 19:59; 6. Blaesi, North Platte, 20:04; 7. Caruso, Millard North, 20:06; 8. Walker, Gretna, 20:13.3; 9. Apel, Lincoln East, 20:13.6; 10. Dillon, Fremont, 20:19.

CLASS B GIRLS

TEAM SCORING: Norris 33, Bennington 67, Blair 90, Elkhorn North 92, Omaha Duchesne 93, York 148, Seward 149, Plattsmouth 189, Hastings 190, Omaha Skutt 193, McCook 194, Lexington 209, Platteview 217, Northwest 244, Elkhorn 244, Gering 246, Schuyler 279, Waverly 282, Omaha Mercy 320, Nebraska City 325.

TOP FINISHERS: 1. Rodewald, McCook, 20:03; 2. Stuckey, York, 20:09; 3. Zavala, Norris, 20:34; 4. Calderon, Bennington, 20:37; 5. Kramper, Omaha Duchesne, 20:42; 6. Schrick, Blair, 20:53; 7. Havlat, Norris, 20:56; 8. Richards, 21:00; 9. Thomas, Norris, 21:09; 10. Deanda, Schuyler, 21:15.

CLASS C GIRLS

TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Christian 60, DC West 75, Arlington 101, Sidney 111, Minden 127, Broken Bow 148, Auburn 150, Wayne 165, Milford 188, North Bend Central 197, Pierce 222, Hartington-Newcastle 232, Gothenburg 257, Aurora 258, Fort Calhoun 267, Cozad 270, Logan View 285, Columbus Scotus 293, Chase County 303, Boys Town 330, O’Neill 334, Kearney Catholic 363, Ogallala 363, Fairbury 371, Conestoga 373, Alma-Southern Valley 399, Grand Island CC430, St. Paul 549.

TOP FINISHERS: 1. Green, Arlington, 19:00; 2. Tanquary, Sidney, 20:27; 3. S. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 20:49; 4. Malousek, DC West, 21:03; 5. Buhlke, Central City, 21:09; 6. Applegate, Cozad, 21:24; 7. O’Daniel, Arlington, 21:28.83; 8. Hurt, Minden, 21:28.86; 9. Opfer, Hartington-Newcastle, 21:32; 10. Parriott, Conestoga, 21:41.

CLASS D GIRLS

TEAM SCORING: Fullerton 36, North Platte SP 39, North Central 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Nebraska Christian 70, Cambridge 74, Homer 86, Ravenna 101, South Loup 112, Wallace 119, Crawford 119, Hemingford 133, Tri County 136, Oakland-Craig 144, Thayer Central 152, Bayrd 154, Bridgeport 159, Hi-Line 176, Shelton 177, Hitchcock County 182, Blue Hill 185, Overton 202, Arcadia-Loup City 202, Sutherland 207, Perkins County 211, Amherst 258, Sandhills Valley 284, Bertrand 315.

TOP FINISHERS: 1. Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 20:57; 2. Coble, Mullen, 21:24; 3. Paxton, Mullen, 21:30; 4. Maxfield, Fullerton, 21:34; 5. Stienike, North Platte SP, 21:57; 6. Frick, North Central, 21:59; 7. Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 22:05; 8. Gifford, North Platte SP, 22:10; 9. Taylor, North Central, 22:34; 10. Albrecht, Homer, 22:37.

