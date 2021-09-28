Lexington Effect: Minutemen win UNK Invitational

“You learn from each meet and once again — what was effective in this race — and we felt like the back half was more effective than last time and keep working toward that,” Jilka said. “They recognized that they went a little too slow in the 2K and 3K, so we figured out how to adjust that. So you get them thinking about the racing and how to apply that.”

In other action, the Minden girls had a strong performance in Class C led by Jessie Hurt, who placed eighth at 21:28.86. The junior wasn’t satisfied with her finish after getting edged by Hailey O’Daniel of Arlington Public.

“My time was not exactly the way I wanted it, but the place was really good,” Hurt said.” The girl got me in the end. I wasn’t happy about that, but, otherwise, it was a good day.”

Minden girls went on to finish fifth overall with 127 points, only 16 points behind Sidney High School. Lincoln Christian won Class C.

XC Notebook

-- Kearney’s top runner went to Abigail Burger. The freshman took 12th in Class A at 20:27:57. The best runner went to Fremont’s Elli Dahl, who’s receiving college interests from Division I programs. Cisco Rivas was one place shy of medaling for the Bearcat boys. The senior took 21st at 17:45.20.