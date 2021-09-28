Lexington Effect: Minutemen win UNK Invitational

KEARNEY — The Lexington High cross country team only had one day of rest after competing at the Rim Rock Farm Classic in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday. Despite being a tad bit worn out, the Minutemen still went on to win the annual UNK Invitational on Monday at the Kearney Country Club.
Individually, Riley Boonstra of Norris had the fastest time in Class B as he ran the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 59.11 seconds. However, the Minutemen were strong as a unit.
Four Minutemen finished in the Top 10, and six were in the Top 20. Jayden Ureste was the fastest runner of the bunch as he took fourth with a time of 17:33.03. Oscar Aguado-Mendez and Ian Salazar-Molina finished back-to-back in sixth and seventh places. Miguel Cruz-Mendoza was the 10th-place finisher.
Lexington coach Sam Jilka was impressed with what he saw from his Minutemen fresh after their trip to Lawrence and fighting off the 95-degree heat.
“It was a good race. We were looking just to run a better second half of our race than we ran on Saturday,” Jilka said. “Obviously, we’re going to walk in kind of tired, but we were looking forward to running more effectively and go through the heat and not let the heat be an issue. So I thought we handled those well.”
Garrett Converse and Lazaro Adame-Lopez made it in the Top 20 for Lexington. Jilka noted that he wants some of his runners to be stronger and faster for each race before their postseason.
“You learn from each meet and once again — what was effective in this race — and we felt like the back half was more effective than last time and keep working toward that,” Jilka said. “They recognized that they went a little too slow in the 2K and 3K, so we figured out how to adjust that. So you get them thinking about the racing and how to apply that.”
In other action, the Minden girls had a strong performance in Class C led by Jessie Hurt, who placed eighth at 21:28.86. The junior wasn’t satisfied with her finish after getting edged by Hailey O’Daniel of Arlington Public.
“My time was not exactly the way I wanted it, but the place was really good,” Hurt said.” The girl got me in the end. I wasn’t happy about that, but, otherwise, it was a good day.”
Minden girls went on to finish fifth overall with 127 points, only 16 points behind Sidney High School. Lincoln Christian won Class C.
XC Notebook
-- Kearney’s top runner went to Abigail Burger. The freshman took 12th in Class A at 20:27:57. The best runner went to Fremont’s Elli Dahl, who’s receiving college interests from Division I programs. Cisco Rivas was one place shy of medaling for the Bearcat boys. The senior took 21st at 17:45.20.
-- Kearney Catholic is building on its youth, depending on its freshmen group, competing in their first UNK Invitational. Maya Moxley was the fastest runner for the Stars as she took 71st while Ava Watts took 97th, Fletcher Clausen was the fastest for boys at 21:13.41.
-- Elijah Schroeder of Ravenna, Tyler Hanson of Axtell and Isaiah Springer of Wilcox-Hildreth medaled in the Class D boys race. Schroeder had the fastest time of the three at 18:12.76, placing the senior sixth. Shelton boys finished third and Axtell boys finished fourth in the team competition.
-- Lexington girls had four runners that made the Top 100. Two of them were freshmen. Yovanna Contreras took 57th, Kayla Barrios finished 64th, Madeline Armstrong was placed 80th and Yarley Simental took 100th.