LEXINGTON— Although the game is 80 minutes long, it was barely 80 seconds in the game before Lexington took the lead.

Antonio Moro unleashed a perfect hesitation move, and sold the shot in past the keeper.

"We were sitting on the sidelines, not even 100% focused yet because we had some last minute hiccups with videotaping and stuff," Lexington head coach Joel Lemus said. "It came quick, any time a good player flashes in front of the goalie that can pay off with a goal,"

That was the first of four goals in Lexington's 4-1 win over Waverly, capturing the District B4 championship and punching its ticket to the state tournament in Omaha.

Lexington will look to avenge its 2-1 loss in the state final a year ago, but for now the Minutemen will enjoy a hard-fought district victory.

"Every year is not guarantee, we might not make state for the next five years," Moro said. "We have to play like its our last. Our goal is to win a state championship, and that will always be Lexington's goal,"

After Moro's opening goal, Lexington searched for more, but despite big saves from Waverly's Ian Morehead, it wouldn't take long for the Minutemen to strike again.

In the 14th minute, Davis Garcia-Corzo rifled in a low shot from just outside the box, causing an uproar of cheers from the home faithful.

Waverly responded well, getting more aggressive offensively. That led to a 28th minute goal where Charles Johnson lofted in a high arching shot from 30 yards out that found the net.

That kept the lead to just one goal headed into the break.

However, Lexington kept Waverly from threatening the lead in the second half, living on the attack.

"It was 2-1, but I felt like that if we played our game we were going to come out on top," Lemus said. "We always say family, and we showed that in our actions, trusted each other, connecting passes and wearing teams out,"

Alexander Perez-Tunay scored on an impressive slide kick, shifting the ball into the bottom left of the goal, ahead of Morehead's dive.

Moro finished off the day with his second goal of the game, scoring with a numbers advantage sending the defense in disarray.

"I've known every single player since I was a child," Moro said. "I know how they play, I know how they move and every time I can read them. Our team has two captains, but multiple people step up and since I'm a senior I knew it was my year,"

The win is Lexington's 15th of the year. The Minutemen will play their first match on Wednesday May 10.