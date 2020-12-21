Kinney leads swimmers’ effort at quad

KEARNEY — The Kearney High boys swimming and diving team placed second Saturday at the Kearney Quad with the Kearney girls taking fourth.

Grand Island’s boys took first place with 140 points to Kearney’s 136. Norfolk (95) and Hastings (80) followed. In the girls competition, Hastings score 130 points, Norfolk 126, Grand Island 114 and Kearney 77.

Grand Island won the combined championship.

Kearney’s Ethan Kinney won the 100-yard butterfly (54.15) and 100 backstroke (55.31) and he swam the first leg on the winning 200 medley relay (1:46.67) that included Jake Svec, Alex Eifert and Logan Arnold. Ben Knoell won the 1-meter diving.

“Ethan Kinney got a couple of automatic state qualifying times, so that feels good to get those out of the way,” Kearney coach Jane Bartee said. “The girls got their secondary time in the 200 free relay so that’s exciting for us to get that so early in the season.”