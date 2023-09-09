At the home Kearney High volleyball tournament on Saturday, the Bearcats went 1-3, but that wasn't of concern to head coach Theison Anderson.

"One of our mentalities that we're working on this year is that we're not worried about the wins and losses as much as we are getting better every single game," Anderson said. "We did that in all elements of the game today, if we keep taking steps in the right direction we'll be good,"

Kearney went 0-2 in pool play, losing in a 2-0 sweep to Elkhorn North, and a 2-1 loss to Norfolk.

That matched the Bearcats up with North Platte, who Kearney bested in a 2-0 sweep.

"We lost our two games earlier today but we took steps in the right direction that helped us perform well in that match," Anderson said.

The serve-and-pass game showed improvement, with great communication helping the gain confidence and get in the proper position for serve receiving.

On the offensive end, Kearney's more aggressive approach serving netted the team double-digit aces on the day.

The improved passing also helped get the middles in to play, prompting big games from Paige Mailahn, Sophie Vanderbeek and Addie Helmbrecht, all reaching seven kills.

The trio of middles were an imposing presence up front, helping the Kearney attack deliver big points against North Platte in the first bracket game.

The Bearcats took the opening set 25-21, controlling the lead most of the way.

In the second set, the score was tight early, but Kearney went on a monster 17-3 run to close out a 25-14 win.

Halli Clark and Lena Arnold played their spots well in the set up game, with Arnold notching 11 assists in the match and Clark closely following with nine.

Kearney capped off the day facing Scottsbluff.

The Bearcats took a 25-21 win in the first set, coasting after a 14-7 start.

In the second set Kearney burst out to a 7-2 start, but Scottsbluff shortly flipped the script, forcing things to a 15-15 tie.

The teams traded points during a hotly contested back-and-forth stretch, with Kearney having a late 23-21 lead, but Scottsbluff surged back for a 26-24 set win.

In the third set, Kearney again got off to a hot start, going up 8-2. Scottsbluff's hot serving then snatched momentum en route to a 17-11 lead.

Kearney kept he game of runs going, forcing things to a tie at 20.

Then, Scottsbluff's surge resurfaced, closing out a 25-22 win.

Despite the constant momentum shifts, mood was high on the Bearcats' sideline. Young players got further playing time in the match, and competed well against an established team.

Sophomore Sophie Glandt got valuable experience in the game, getting some key kills.

"She was fearless," Anderson said. "She absolutely destroyed a couple balls and made some amazing plays, those younger kids who don't have a lot of experience stepping up and making plays is huge for us,"

Kearney moves to 3-7, going on the road to face Columbus (3-8) on Tuesday.