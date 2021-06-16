KHS grad Geoff Exstrom starts podcast with NU’s Martinez

“I want to give the athletes a voice,” Martinez said in his introduction of the first episode. “You know, another form and another avenue for that whether it’s some of my teammates, former teammates, guys across the country and hear some of their story in an unfiltered setting, and not standing doing a press conference or doing an interview with someone they don’t know, but rather here and be a little looser, and I’ll be the same.”

Martinez said he wants to open up about his experience as a Cornhusker. In the first episode, he expressed his feelings about being booed off the field in his sophomore season and how he learned and grew from that incident.

“He was pretty open about it, and I think it goes back to him being so self-aware of his brand, of what he is saying and how much impact it has around the state,” Exstrom said. “I think it is something that he has never talked about a lot before, and that’s a big reason why he wanted to do this podcast. So he could talk about those things without any repercussions or anything like that.”

Exstrom built quite a resume early on in his career and is highly involved in student media at Nebraska. He is the sports director at KRNU, a student-run radio station, and a contributing writer at the Lincoln Journal Star. It all began at Kearney High.