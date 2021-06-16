KHS grad Geoff Exstrom starts podcast with NU’s Martinez

LINCOLN — While taking a sports media class, Nebraska’s starting quarterback Adrian Martinez went to his professor, John Shrader, seeking advice about starting a podcast.
Martinez needed a producer with a media background, so Shrader connected him with one of his top students, Kearney native Geoff Exstrom.
“Geoff came here with some experience and has enhanced it greatly in his three years,” Shrader said.” He’s not only a good producer, but a good writer and understands the value of good content and the production values necessary to make a podcast interesting and entertaining. “
Martinez wanted to build a platform for himself and all student-athletes. After being cleared by the coaches and the athletic department, “The Athletes Unfiltered’’ was born.
“The Athletes Unfiltered” podcast is a one-hour show that gives an honest perspective and reality of what goes on in the life of a collegiate player. It also lets fellow Huskers express themselves in a comfortable setting.
The show consists of a combination of digital story-telling with raw materials about Husker sports. They segway responds or clapping back to the most critical fans via social media.
Only two episodes in, the podcast has received positive views from the Husker fan base.
“I want to give the athletes a voice,” Martinez said in his introduction of the first episode. “You know, another form and another avenue for that whether it’s some of my teammates, former teammates, guys across the country and hear some of their story in an unfiltered setting, and not standing doing a press conference or doing an interview with someone they don’t know, but rather here and be a little looser, and I’ll be the same.”
Martinez said he wants to open up about his experience as a Cornhusker. In the first episode, he expressed his feelings about being booed off the field in his sophomore season and how he learned and grew from that incident.
“He was pretty open about it, and I think it goes back to him being so self-aware of his brand, of what he is saying and how much impact it has around the state,” Exstrom said. “I think it is something that he has never talked about a lot before, and that’s a big reason why he wanted to do this podcast. So he could talk about those things without any repercussions or anything like that.”
Exstrom built quite a resume early on in his career and is highly involved in student media at Nebraska. He is the sports director at KRNU, a student-run radio station, and a contributing writer at the Lincoln Journal Star. It all began at Kearney High.
Extstrom got into sports broadcasting after his sophomore year. He joined STRIV Sports Network and the KHS Media Production program, where he broadcasted all the Bearcat games.
He made his live play-by-play debut in the following year during football season when the Bearcats played Lincoln East.
“Within the first five minutes of broadcasting that game, I knew what I wanted to do, and that was sports broadcasting,” Exstrom said. “It really has turned into an abundance of riches in terms of opportunities I’ve had.”
Martinez is entering his final year with the Cornhuskers. Most fans would think of Martinez as the three-year starter and team captain, but for Exstrom, he got to see first-hand the human side of him with a voice that needed to be heard.
“He’s like a typical college kid. He’s really laid back. He’s very self aware of himself, his brand and stuff that he wants to do with his podcast. He’s a pretty chill person,” Exstrom said.
Shrader has been impressed by the chemistry Extrom and Martinez have been having throughout the episode. He believes that this could be the direction of the new media.
“I think there are some areas where they kind of covered the same materials a couple times,” Shrader said. “I think for two young people who just graduated from college and the other one who will be graduating from college the next year, it’s a pretty good start. I’m encouraged by what they got going right away.”
While the duo is keeping the show in-house, targeting the current Cornhusker football players, Extstrom hopes to take the podcast to a new level, expanding to a wider audience. He also wants the show to represent the direction of the collaboration of media producers and athletes.
“We want to be a front-runner in the world of collegiate podcasting and athletics and be able to give athletes more of a platform to talk about their experiences in a way that people can interact with,” Exstrom said.” We also want to be the front-runner of the NIL that’s going to be the passed hear hopefully at the end of the month. ... We want to be a front-runner with that if that gets passed and be the leader of collegiate podcasting. That’s what we hope to do and that’s our goal.”
The podcast is available on Spotify, and can be followed on Twitter page @ ATHunfiltered.