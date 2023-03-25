KEARNEY– Although the Kearney high soccer invite was delayed a week, with the schedule reshuffled, the Bearcaats made the most of it.

The KHS boys defeated Omaha Burke 6-0, and came back in the afternoon to blank Lincoln High 3-0.

Its a rarity for Omaha and Lincoln metro teams to visit Kearney, with the tournament showcasing the facilities and atmosphere of the city.

In the morning opener, Kearney roared to a fast start with five goals in the first half.

Freshman Gordy Garner made a big impact with two goals and one assist. Colt Straka also was a team leader, with two assists and one goal.

The fast start helped the Bearcats get rest before the afternoon game, the only time all season Kearney plays two games in a single day.

That big opening showed again versus the Links.

In the opening minutes, Jhordy Solares fired a pinpoint shot into the goal for a quick lead.

"That was kind of an unconscious moment," Solares said. "Goals like that are very rare and a volley on my left foot like that is insane. The ball happened to come to me and it was a beautiful strike,"

Solares also scored the second goal of the game, 22 minutes into the match, getting the cross from Straka and placing it in the net.

The performance by Solares showed him coming into form in the senior's first season in Class A after a Kearney Catholic transfer.

"At the beginning I was really nervous I didn't know what to expect from myself," Solares said. "We settled in just fine as a team, its a collective group. We don't get too ahead of ourselves, we stay humble and focused,"

Kyson Haussler scored the second half's only goal.

Also impressive was the back line of the Bearcat defense, notching two clean sheets. Senior center backs Lucas Crittenden and Brayden Treffer helped turn away potential attacks, and goalkeeper Nathan Hibberd was spotless.

"I thought our defense today was really organized," Kearney head coach Scott Steinbrook said. "I thought their poise under pressure was really good, their communication was really really good. We can always improve but its fun to see them working well early in the season,"

Kearney exits the four-game week a perfect 4-0, and has a short turnaround before taking on Columbus.

The game against Columbus is early in the year, but important in deciding the top two of the division, which would put the teams in the championship of the HAC conference tournament.

"Every game is big, but to keep the trajectory of hopefully qualifying for our conference tournament that Columbus game becomes awfully big," Steinbrook said. "Our schedule sets up nicely, but the next game is the biggest game and its against my alma mater,"

Sunday will be a rest day for Kearney, with a light practice Monday as it squares up for another challenge.