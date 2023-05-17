OMAHA— Amidst an 80-plus degree day in the state's biggest city, several Bearcats earned points or qualified for the next round, helping their school on the state meet's first day.

Leading the charge was a fourth place high jump finish by Fredrick Harbols, earning five points for Kearney.

Harbols cleared 6-2 and 6-4, but three misses at 6-6 kept him short of the top 3. His spotless clearances on the 6-2 and 6-4 kept the sophomore out of fifth place.

Haidyn Skeen finished fifth in the discus, with a long throw of 119-09, earning four points and finishing a little over a foot out of fourth.

Freshman Kyah Hazard finished seventh in the pole vault, falling to the back of a crowded field that had five girls top out at 10-6. Hazard's misstep on the first attempt at 10-6 kept her out of top five contention, but the freshman was right there with the top vaulters in Class A.

Kearney also qualified two hurdlers for Thursday. Jack Dahlgren ripped through the boys 110m high hurdles prelim, having the lowest qualifying time of 14.49.

Dahlgren also qualified in the 300m hurdles, running a heat-best 38.65.

Kelsey Hatcher sneaked her way into the finals, getting the 8th qualifying spot in the girls 100m high hurdles, finshing with a 15.64, a fraction of a second ahead of ninth place's 15.65.

The Kearney boys earned five points, putting the team in a tie for 14th with Columbus.

The Kearney girls' six points have them in a tie for 12th with Gretna and Bellevue West.

Other area schools

Holdrege's Ella Jacobsen closed out a strong season in the discus, finishing in fourth. Her throw of 130-10 kept her clear of fifth by three feet, helping Holdrege add five points to its total.

Jacobsen's performance, plus going 1-2 in the pole vault, earned Holdrege 23 points, good for second place behind Norris' 25.

Lexington's Lazaro Adame-Lopez and Ian Salazar-Molina finished sixth and seventh respectively in the Class B boys 3200m, earning Lexington five points.