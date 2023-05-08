Among Kearney High’s athletes competing in college next year, one will be in a sport that the Bearcats don’t offer, and technically the university doesn’t either.

Owen Fritson, who plays baseball at Kearney High, will be playing club hockey at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Although technically not a sanctioned sport, the UNL Hockey Club competes in Division 3 of the American Collegiate Hockey Association, an organization of non-varsity hockey programs.

The Huskers are fresh off a No. 22 finish, and will be adding a local talent in Fritson.

Fritson always remembers being around hockey, going to Tri-City Storm games as a kid, and signing up for their junior program instantly.

“I’ve played hockey ever since I can remember,” Fritson said. “I went to all of their games as a little kid, and wanted to be a hockey player ever since then.”

That made furthering his hockey career along with his education an easy choice, with his cousin also playing club hockey at UNL, it gave him a clear vision to keep hockey as part of his life.

Looking up to his cousin, he developed a drive to become a hockey player like him, and grew through the ranks of the Storm’s youth program, meeting lifelong friends along the way. He continued his ascent through the high school program, where he developed skills at multiple positions.

While primarily a forward growing up, his high school coach, Dr. Steve Nemeth, wanted the best skaters on defense no matter what, giving Fritson a new role.

Despite the relative unfamiliarity with the position and size disadvantage, Fritson’s skating ability helped him excel on the back line.

“He can take the puck away from anybody, I don’t care how big they are,” Nemeth said. “That his personality. He’s there not for his own sense of pride, if he can contribute, he will contribute. If you stuck him in net I still think he’d perform and give you his best,”

The move to defense usually comes with a lack of offensive opportunities, but Nemeth’s strategy has defensemen getting 40 percent of the scoring chances by getting to pick their shots.

Those intrinsic skills helped Fritson become one of the rare junior players from Kearney to progress with hockey, even with the limited ice time that comes with one rink in town.

That made practicing more difficult, with the stretching, film work and strategy talk all happening before hitting the ice, as they didn’t have the time to spare.

The limited time taught Fritson the work ethic needed to continue on with his career afterwards, as only two players of Nemeth’s have played at club hockey after graduating.

“He was the quiet leader on our team,” Nemeth said. “He didn’t say a lot, but if you wanted to learn how to play the game you’d watch this kid,”

Aside from a top class work ethic, a common thread Fritson had with the other players of Nemeth to reach a higher level, was being a multi-sport athlete.

In hockey and baseball, hand-eye coordination is the name of the game, with his shooting skills sharpening his hitting skills and vice versa. With a life that’s had hockey with it every step of the way, Fritson is making sure the game he loves will never leave his side.

“I hope to create lifelong-lasting friendships and bonds with my teammates,” Fritson said. “To get an education and play hockey on the side, makes UNL a pretty good choice for me."