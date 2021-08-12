Kearney's new tennis facility to host NCAA tourneys

TEMPE, Arizona — The University of Nebraska at Kearney will host the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) NCAA Division II Women’s National Team Indoor Championships in February 2023 and 2024.

The tournaments will be played at the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center currently under construction with a projected completion date of February 2022. The new $9 million facility will feature six courts and a mezzanine-level viewing area that can hold up to 150 spectators.

The ITA DII National Women’s and Men’s Team Indoor Championships are in their third year of existence. Seven men’s teams and seven women’s teams will be invited to the event based on their year-end ranking, while the host programs receive automatic bids for serving as the host site. The teams will compete in a single-elimination tournament during a three-day span to crown a national indoor champion. Each team is guaranteed three matches at the event.

“After the inception of ITA Division II National Men’s and Women’s Team Indoors in 2020, we are excited to grow this event and make it a staple of the college tennis season for years to come,” Cory Brooks, ITA Senior Director-Competitive Department, said. “The addition of new host sites shows the support NCAA Division II has for this national championship experience.”