KEARNEY– On a blustery evening, Kearney outfought Lincoln North Star 2-0.

"It was unexpectedly tough playing conditions," Kearney head coach Scott Steinbrook said. "When he forecast says sunny and 60 for the day you feel pretty good and then you get out here and the sun sets and the wind goes up to 30-40 miles an hour and the ball was in the air more than it was on the ground,"

Despite the conditions shifting toward an ugly game, effort stayed high throughout.

Kearney forward Kyson Haussler scored the first goal of the game in the 22nd minute, helped by him being in perfect position a possession before, but slightly misplaying the ball.

He repeated his position after Kearney regained possession, and Fisher Bonk found him with a through pass in front of the goal for a score.

"He moved on to the next play and a few minutes later it was a great well-timed run and a great finish," Steinbrook said.

Jhordy Solares got the second goal minutes later in the half. He controlled the ball off a corner kick, and rolled it to the back of the net.

Despite the 2-0 lead, the game was far from over, especially when the Gators got a penalty kick with eight minutes left in the half.

Bearcat goalkeeper Nathan Hibberd took a big dive to the left and swatted the shot away.

"A goalie saving a penalty is one of the hugest game-changing plays in soccer you'll see," Steinbrook said. "If he makes that, and those are 90 percent makes, that whole last 20 minutes where they're getting some shots on goal is a little bit scarier,"

That momentum carried over into the second half, where Kearney very nearly got its third goal, with a shot rolling right into the inside right post and bouncing out.

North Star kept the attack on high, creating chances, but going against the wind proved difficult to finish.

Hibberd made five saves in the game, keeping his sheet clean.

Kearney stays undefeated, but has a tough task ahead, facing the top teams of its district in Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest and Pius X in the next ten days.

"We're ready to be challenged by a team that came in with expectations," Steinbrook said. "Lincoln East has one of the best players in the state with Aidan Nachi, he's a dynamite senior and we'll have to account for him wherever he's at."