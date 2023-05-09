With only four girls making the state championships, Kearney was going to need an excellent day if it wanted to qualify all three of its throwers.

The Bearcats had exactly that, even if they had to wait longer to do it. With the shot put originally scheduled to begin in the morning, rain sent the start time over two hours past the expected start.

"We had to be mentally tough, knowing we had a two hour delay," Haidyn Skeen said. "We were ready and out of class at nine, we were anxious the whole day and we stayed strong through it,"

Avery Franzen, a defending state medalist, placed first with a 39-6. Joining her were two teammates who had personal best throw at the exact right time. Freshman Alexa Jacobsen finished in second with a 39.850 and Skeen placed in the fourth spot with a 37-9.25.

Jacobsen's throw far eclipsed her previous best of 35-11.75, executing in the highest-pressure throw of her career.

"It was like there was a swarm of butterflies or maybe even bees in my stomach," Jacobsen said. "When I threw it out I almost fell out of the ring and I was like 'Did I just throw that?' I was really surprised,"

The qualification as a freshman is a welcome surprise for Jacobsen, who didn't even anticipate making varsity this season.

It helped having Skeen and Franzen as teammates, pushing her in practice and giving Jacobsen a perfect example to look up to and compete with.

"They push me because when they do really well I feel like I have to do really well," Jacobsen said. "I try to beat them actually, it's like if I'm here, I might as well try to actually beat them,"

That bond of competition trickles up to the senior members of the team, creating a tight-knit high-performing unit.

That camaraderie will look to continue to crush its goals for the team, with the common goal unifying all three girls.

"We all ready push each other, and the competition makes it more fun and makes us work harder," Franzen said. "It's awesome that all three of us made it it's going to be so much fun going to state. Hopefully all three of us score points there and get Kearney High back on top,"

The girls continued their stellar throwing day in the discus, with Skeen and Jacobsen going 1-2. Skeen launched a 128-08 to win the event, and Jacobsen unleashed a 126-04 to qualify for her second event in her first district meet.

Jacobsen jumped into the second spot on her final throw.

Jack Edwards and Cole Brandt qualified in the boys discus, finishing in second and third respectively. Edwards easily finished in second with a 153-00, with Brandt's 148-11 landing him in third.

In the boys shot put, Brandt finished fourth to qualify for state with a 49-5.25.