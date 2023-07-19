GRAND ISLAND— Kearney Runza put up nine runs in the first inning Tuesday night. They needed every last one, holding on for a 11-10 win over Grand Island Home Federal.

The win puts Kearney one win away from the Class A7 Legion District title, needing to take just one of two Wednesday against Hastings Five Points Bank to do it.

"It was a game that was the fourth day of the district tournament, where every team is kinda saving pitching for the state tournament," Kearney Runza head coach Brad Archer said. "We all realized that, and we expected a lot of runs."

The hot start was crucial to the victory. Kearney loaded the bases with no outs, getting its first run of the game balked in.

Jase Blattner's sacrifice fly scored another, then a walk and groundout gave Kearney three runs with two outs, and runners on second and third.

Then, Kearney took full advantage of a costly Grand Island error. On a ground ball to third, the third baseman mistook third as a force out, and couldn't get the throw to first off in time, keeping Kearney at the plate.

Kearney pounced on the opportunity, drawing two walks to add another run. That brought Kole Throckmorton to the plate, whose ground ball reached the outfield to score two more.

Nolan Smith delivered two more runs on a line drive to right center, giving Kearney a remarkable 9-0 advantage before Grand Island stepped in the batter's box.

"We'll take it, and we needed every bit of it," Archer said.

Grand Island came back, but didn't get the runs all at once like Kearney did.

In the bottom of the second inning, Home Federal tacked across two runs, but left the bases loaded, keeping the Kearney advantage at seven runs.

Grand Island continued to rack up hits, and pulled closer in the fourth inning.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Kearney looked like it could escape trouble again with a pop out and a strikeout, but three straight two out hits cut the lead to 9-6.

Kearney answered with its first offense since the opening inning, not satisfied with being up just three. With the bases loaded and two outs, Jase Blattner's bloop single had just enough legs to escape the infield, scoring two runners.

The 11-6 lead was threatened instantly, with Grand Island mustering another two-out rally.

Only having one baserunner when the rally began, a walk and single loaded the bases up. Ryan Coslor doubled in two runs, and Gage Cannon singled in another, with a fielding error contributing in the inning's final score.

A groundout ended the frame, with the lead now slimmed to only one, with the score locked as 11-10 headed into the final two innings.

"Give Grand Island credit, their kids came up to the plate and they swung the bat well," Archer said. "They had 12 hits in the game, so they obviously hit the ball well."

Needing a pitching change, Kearney looked to Nolan Smith, typically not a pitcher, but possessing the right arsenal of pitches needed for the moment.

"He threw a lot of curveballs and off-speeds and when he needed to throw strikes with his fastball he did," Archer said. "You've got to throw strikes first of all, and he was able to throw a nice, off-speed curveball,"

Smith spent the last two innings on the bump for Kearney, and retired six straight batters, including two strikeouts to end the game.

Needing pitching rest ahead of the state tournament, Smith's appearance was necessary for the game.

On Wednesday, Archer is again hoping to keep the rotation light, expecting a high-scoring affair.

Even with a district title on the line, all sights are set ahead to the state tournament.

"A district title would be nice, but competing at state is our number one goal right now," Archer said. "In this situation, the state tournament Saturday and Sunday take precedent in my mind."

"But we'll come out tomorrow and we'll play. We'll get kids on the mound and hopefully Hastings hits it and hits it right to us."

Post 52 falls in Area Tournament final

NORTH PLATTE — Kearney Post 52's season came to an end Tuesday with a 6-5 loss to Grand Island Five Points Bank in the American Legion Juniors tournament at North Platte.

Kearney went into the game needing to win twice to win the tournament after losing to Grand Island on Saturday.

In the final game, Kearney scored all five of its runs in the last three innings after falling behind 4-0.

Gunner Demilt had three hits for Kearney while Dominic Nowak and Rydge Jackson had doubles.

Post 52 finished the season with a 26-17 record.

The victory sends Five Points to the state tournament in Bennington.