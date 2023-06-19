Kearney poured on the runs in the later innings of its 10-2 victory Scottsbluff Westco Zephyrs.

After trailing 2-0 in the top of the second, Kearney scored all 10 runs unanswered, including spotting four in the fourth and sixth innings.

Jase Blattner and Kaleb Larsen led Kearney with three hits each, contributing greatly to the teams' remarkable 17 hit total.

Brodie Arnold had two RBIs, both scoring on a single in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Bryce Andersen also had two RBIs, with his first being Kearney's first run in the bottom of the third. He came back the next inning and stamped Kearney's four-run spot with a line drive single.

Rhett Mundorf got the win for Kearney. Mundorf went four innings, struck out three and walked none.

Scottsbluff only notched three hits in the game, and Kearney's three pitchers walked none while striking out eight.

The defense backed up the strong arms well, committing two errors, winning the error battle compared to Scottsbluff's four.

The bats ended the game in the bottom of the sixth, with a six-hit inning where all seven batters reached base.

Kaleb Larsen led off with a single, and Nolan Smith instantly drove him in on a triple. Derrick Nonhof singled in Smith on the next at-bat.

An error and a single by Blattner loaded the bases. Quinn Foster drove in one on a fly ball single, with Kegan Brand following up with a single to send the game into run rule territory.

Kearney Runza improves to 10-2 on the season. Kearney is next on the road for a tournament double header against Millard South Pat Hagge and Rapid City post 22 Hardhats.