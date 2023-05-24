Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Under the lights at Memorial Field, Kearney Runza won its first game of the year, defeating Grand Island Home Federal Bank 9-3.

The early season victory was a big boost against the Tri-City rival.

"It's always nice to win and we always have good competitive games against Grand Island," Kearney head coach Brad Archer said. "Now it evens out our record at 1-1, we've got two to play on Saturday, so we have to keep moving forward and keep trying to improve.

Kearney got a big boost from Bryce Andersen, who finished with three RBIs. That included the first Runza run of the game, a two out long fly ball double that scored Nolan Smith.

"Bryce really squared up the ball three different times," Archer said. "I was pretty sure they were going to walk him in the sixth, so that worked out for us,"

Quinn Foster got the win for Kearney, throwing four innings with five strikeouts and allowing only three hits.

Making his first appearance at the senior legion level, Jacob Hansen threw the final three innings, making the big outs needed to earn the save.

"We've added a couple of kids from the JV roster for this summer so they're kind of getting their feet wet," Archer said. "The kids that we added have done a great job, Hansen did a nice job with his opportunity, he threw strikes when we needed,"

Kearney put up three in the bottom of the second on another two-out rally. Kaleb Larsen bombed an RBI double to the warning track, which scored Quinn Foster from first after he drew a leadoff walk.

Smith drove in another with a ground ball that was too hot to handle for the third baseman, and Andersen cleaned up with a slap hit single into right center, putting the Kearney lead at three.

Grand Island scored two in the top of the fourth, both aided by a throwing error in left field.

That cut the lead to one, but Andersen was there again, plating one on a deep fly double with two outs in the bottom of the fourth.

Kearney piled on in the bottom of the sixth, securing the game with four runs.

The runs piled in after Kearney loaded the bases with Garrison Burns and Kegan Brand singling and Grand Island intentionally walking Andersen,

A sacrifice fly scored Burns, and a Foster double put two more across. Foster scored standing up on a wild pitch, giving Kearney a six run lead with a single frame to go.

Grand Island loaded the bases, but couldn’t advance them home. A one-out strikeout and a pop out ended the game for Kearney’s first win.

Kearney had the hit advantage 10-5, with both teams only having one error.