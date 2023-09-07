Kearney couldn't keep up with a red-hot Lincoln North Star offense, falling to a doubleheader sweep, 13-3 in the first game and 17-7 in the second.

"We were throwing pitches that were three balls out and they were finding ways to hit doubles and home runs off of them," Kearney head coach Steve Stutzman said. "There was a player that had a pitch above her eyeballs and she hit it out, sometimes the softball gods are against you and no matter where you throw they'll hit it,"

North Star had two home runs, a solo shot from from Piper Ruhl in the first game, and a Tessa Chaloupka blast to start the sixth inning of the second game.

The Chaloupka home run helped shut the door on a potential Kearney comeback.

The Navigators held an 11-7 lead entering the sixth inning, after surviving a threat from the Bearcats in the fifth.

Kearney opened with three singles, scoring one run on an Ava Magnani fly ball to the gap.

Then, a hit by pitch loaded the bases, setting up a prime opportunity. A hard fought striekout put Kearney on its last out, where a nine-pitch at-bat ended in a harmless fly out.

Kearney had 14 hits, less than North Star's 17, and couldn't get the timely shots to make the difference.

"The timely hit didn't come, and softball's all about timely hits, executing plays and routine plays," Stutzman said. "A couple things didn't go our way so we've got to show up tomorrow in practice and make sure we're working,"

The offense's fortunes weren't as bright in the opening game, only getting seven hits thanks to an enormous outing from Hailey Boltz.

Boltz struck out eight and only had one walk.

"She's one of the top five pitchers in the state," Stutzman said. "If she wants a ball at the knees and two balls off the plate she's going to hit that spot four times out of five, and her velocity is pretty good,"

Also helping matters, North Star stayed error-free on the night.

The message postgame from Stutzman was that mistakes are going to happen, especially with a young team, but to keep the belief going forward.

"The more experience we can get them the better we are," Stutzman said. "If we could just believe in ourselves and things will come through. It's a process and you can't change culture overnight, and learning what good pitching looks like will help us along that path,"

Lauren Schmeits led the team with three RBIs between the two games, MacKinzey Brennan had two, each in the first game.

Schmeits' four total hits led the Bearcats on the day, Kennedy Lee had three hits, all in the second game.

Kearney is off until next week's road doubleheaders against Norfolk (9-4) and Columbus (5-6).

The Bearcats' record falls to 7-9.