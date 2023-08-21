Just like its first time out, Kearney softball played a doubleheader with two drastically different results.

North Platte shut down Kearney in the first half of the doubleheader, winning 6-1, but Kearney responded with a 5-1 victory in the nightcap.

In the first game, temperatures at start were in the triple-digits, but a strong, steady wind kept the game within NSAA guidelines, so it was game on.

"We had our safety measures up in place, and we talked to the girls about how hydration is key," Kearney head coach Steve Stutzman said. "We've got three more games in hot days. Fill up your water bottle and drink often, because if you get thirsty its too late,"

In the first half, North Platte's Sienna McEntire was a force to be reckoned with on the mound, getting 13 strikeouts, allowing only two hits and one walk.

Nearly 80 percent of McEntire’s pitches were strikes.

"She found holes in our swings and she threw to those spots," Stutzman said. "We moved up and back in the box, but credit to her I don't think she missed a spot all night,"

Lauren Schmeits nearly went the distance for Kearney, throwing 6.1 innings, striking out four, allowing seven hits and three earned runs.

The Bulldogs had a steady stream of offense, scoring in four of the seven innings.

Kearney’s only run came in the bottom of the sixth. Kelsey Hatcher lofted a double into left field, later swiping third. Schmeits scored Hatcher with a sacrifice fly.

That inning put the score at 4-1, but North Platte quickly reasserted dominance with two runs in the seventh, securing its first win of the season.

Hatcher came up big again in the second game. She scored two runs, and had a team-high two hits.

"When she sits down and sees what propelled her to have a great day today, it's going to propel her to have confidence for the rest of the season," Stutzman said. "Her work ethic is remarkable, she's a starter in softball, basketball, a state qualifier in track and field and she plays all those sports in the summer. You don't get much better than that,"

Hatcher got the first Kearney hit of the game, and reached home with crafty baserunning on a series of groundouts.

After reaching base in the third on her second hit, Hatcher and Kennedy Lee both made the trip home on a single by Schmeits, who finished with 3 RBIs on the day.

Kami Kaskie then skied a double that hit the bottom of the fence, scoring Schmeits.

Avery Longshore got the win for Kearney, throwing six innings and allowing just two hits. Schmeits came back in the seventh to get the save.

"Avery pitched fantastic, she was missing barrels and creating bad contact," Stutzman said. "But Lauren and Avery are different pitchers, with Lauren its a screwball and a rise ball and with Avery its a curveball and a drop. To see that little tweak in pitching is a big difference,"

"In between innings I asked Lauren if she wanted the seventh, and she looked at me and said 'I want the seventh', so when that kid looks at me and says I want it, I'm going to give it to them,"

Kearney next has a home doubleheader Thursday against Fremont.