KEARNEY– After defeating Fremont by 11 on Tuesday, the Tigers enacted their revenge, pulling out a 3-2 thriller in eight innings over Kearney.

The main difference between the two contests – Kearney had four less errors than Fremont in the victory and four more errors in the loss.

"They played error-free ball and we had four errors," Kearney head coach Brad Archer said. "Put everything together and that's the difference, we're doing everything possible as far as practicing ground balls and those types of things,

"We need to find a way to get things done, this was our fourth game we lose by a run, and we need to play better,"

The first innings were a classic pitcher's duel. Reese Mundorf was an excellent ground ball pitcher, battling against a wind that saw him frequently lose his hat.

Mundorf finished with one earned run, three hits and one walk in his 5.2 innings pitched.

Fremont's Clay Hedges went the full eight innings, allowing eight hits in the game.

Brodie Arnold did a great job in relief for the Bearcats, throwing 20 strikes on his 27 pitches, but he caught a bad break in the top of the eighth.

Brandt Phillips slugged a deep fly that caught the wind and curled around the foul pole for a solo home run.

"Mundorf pitched an excellent game, deserved to win," Archer said. "Brodie gave up a wind-aided home run but he pitched exceptionally well too, but we should have ended the game before he got to the eighth inning,"

Kearney got on the board first, with a Griffin Novacek single sending a surging Garrison Burns home from second in the top of the first inning.

Elsewhere, Kearney had a hard time driving in runs, leaving nine runners stranded.

"We had opportunities there, but we didn't get that big base hit," Archer said.

That bit the Bearcats in the bottom of the seventh. With the game tied at two and two men on, a double play sent the game into extras.

The bottom of the fifth also left a sour taste in Kearney's mouth. Despite scoring one on a Beau Skala single, Kearney left the bases loaded on a subsequent flyout.

Phillips scored Fremont its first run on an error, after reaching base on a monster triple. Kearney looked like it would get out of it unscathed, but a throw from second to first sent the first baseman off the bag to allow the run.

The other Tiger run in regulation scored on a wild pitch.

Weather permitting, Kearney will take on Hastings at noon Saturday.