Kearney little league no-hit in regional opener

The Kearney little league team had a rough start in the regional tournament in Indianapolis on Friday, going hitless in its 9-0 loss to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kenosha’s Ben Smet-Cooper tossed six hitless innings, striking out 13 and only walking one. He hit three batters, but showed phenomenal command on the mound, remaining composed even in the game’s tightest moments.

The game stayed at 1-0 for five innings, with Smet-Cooper unfazed in the pitchers’ duel with Kearney’s Cole Rehtus, who had a standout performance on the mound, allowing just one hit and striking out eight.

Kenosha got its go-ahead run in the bottom of the first inning. Tytus Nichter gave the team an instant boost, leading off the game with a triple. Nichter remained at third for a bit, after two strikeouts, a hit batter and a walk. Nichter found his way home on a steal with the inning ending on the play when Smet-Cooper got caught in a rundown.

The score stayed locked in at 1-0, but Kearney had a chance to get on the board in the top of the fourth. Hagan Gates was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a wild pitch and passed ball. But Smet-Cooper got a strikeout and a groundout to strand Gates at third.

While Rehtus had a great performance on the mound, walks were a blight on his day, walking five in the first four innings. The walks yielded no runs, but problems arose in the fifth. Rehtus walked the second batter before exiting because of the 85-pitch limit for Little League pitchers.

Kearney brought in Johnson in relief and his first batter reached on a fielder’s choice where the throw to second was late. A fielder’s choice getting an out at third in the following at-bat put Kearney one out away from trailing by just a run entering the final inning. But a walk loaded the bases and Kenosha’s Mallory Meier, the lone girl on the Kenosha roster, hit a ground ball to the shallow left part of the infield, sending third baseman Kade Fuller charging in to get it.

Rehtus, who was in at shortstop, couldn’t reach the third base bag in time, leaving Fuller the task of tagging the baserunner, Chase Meier, who slid under the tag, reaching third and allowing the second run of the game to score.

Another fielder’s choice put two more across for Kenosha. Rehtus made a diving stop at short, and attempted to flip the ball to second for the out, the flip was not in time, and was mishandled by the second baseman, allowing the second run of the play to score.

Two walks loaded the bases again and scored a run and Nichter came back up and hit a deep ball to right, sailing over the right fielder’s head and clearing the bases for an inside-the-park grand slam.

Today, Kearney plays an elimination game against the team from Pittsburg, Kansas, at 3 p.m.