Kearney keeps it close, but can't close gap against Creighton Prep

KEARNEY — Although the result ended in a 53-47 Creighton Prep win, Kearney High head coach Drake Beranek was pleased with his squad full of newcomers’ effort Thursday night against the 2021-22 state semifinalists.

“We never stopped competing. The game was 12 at one point and finished at six,” Beranek said. “There’s a lot of new faces on the floor who are still adjusting to the speed. Prep’s had success for a long time, and we’re trying to get to that level, give us a season I think we can get there,”

The gap shrunk to as little as two early in the third quarter, but Kearney was unable to take the lead, and Creighton Prep regained the momentum on the play of the game.

After a missed shot, PJ Newbill skied for the rebound, scooping it with one hand and throwing it down for the put-back slam. The Junior Jay bench and fans reacted accordingly, and the lead soon slid further outside the Bearcats’ grasp.

“Momentum in basketball is huge, and we gave up some plays and didn’t execute some plays on our end,” Beranek said. “It’s hard to come back against a team like that,”

However, just like in the first quarter when the lead reached double-digits, Kearney did not roll over, especially as the new faces adjusted on the fly to the game speed of Class A.

The Bearcats shot the ball well, and made Creighton Prep work for everything it got on the offensive end.

Kearney shot 42 percent to Creighton Prep’s 44, and won the rebound battle 26 to 23.

The difference was the Bearcats’ 15 turnovers, and the Junior Jays’ massive 13-5 free-throw advantage.

“Our first four possessions, three were turnovers, and that stopped a little bit as we got more used to the speed,” Beranek said. “We have to find ways to get better in practice and show up on game night,”

Ben Johnson led Kearney with 16 points, and Jack Dahlgren followed close behind with 13. Karter Leehad an efficient night shooting, making 4-of-7 for nine points.

Johnson also had a monstrous night on the boards, grabbing 10 rebounds to complete a double-double.

The loss is a tough way to open the season on home floor, but Beranek and the Bearcats believe their peak is still a ways down the road.

“If you asked our guys if they played as good as we’re capable of, I think they’d say they have a little more in the tank,” Beranek said. “Any time you’re able to play against a top three or four team in the state to six while not playing as good as your capable of should give you confidence the rest of the year.”