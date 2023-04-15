LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kearney High senior Jack Dahlgren placed fourth in both hurdles races at the Kansas Relays.

Dahlgren was one of a handful of Bearcats competing in one of the Midwest's premier track meets.

On Friday, Dahlgren placed fourth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 39.46 seconds. He also qualified with the fourth-fastest time in the 110-meter high hurdles, 14.38 seconds. Both marks were personal records.

Saturday, under more difficult weather conditions, Dahlgren ran 14.70 in the high hurdles to finish fourth.

Kearney thrower Cole Brandt placed 13th in the discus, throwing 161-1 and he was 18th in the shot put (48-5).

Zack Watson cleared a personal-best 13-11¼ in the pole vault to place 11th and Taj Wilson jumped 42-1¼ to place 21st in the triple jump.