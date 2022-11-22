Kearney High wrestling looking for improvement

KEARNEY — Kearney High has five returning state qualifiers and eight other letter winners leading it onto the mat this year, all with lofty personal goals in mind. However, second-year coach Ryan Bauer has one goal at the front of his mind: Growth.

“I’m excited to see growth,” Bauer said. “The kids have worked really hard over the summer with weight rooms, camps, open mats, until you start competing you don’t get to see the growth and the payoff,”

Individual accomplishments will come with team improvement, as the team-first approach makes every wrestler earn their keep.

Currently, the varsity roster is empty, with each spot being up for grabs on “Win-It Wednesday” where his deep roster will battle it out among themselves to fill out varsity.

“No one is promised a spot,” Bauer said.

Among the wrestlers who will have to earn their spot are sophomore Sawyer Schilke, the sixth-place finisher at state last year after an abbreviated season where he finished 12-8.

Sophomore Kaedun Goodman (24-26) also made state, alongside junior Tavean Miller (26-21) and seniors Jackson Lavene (26-23) and Perry Swarm (31-21).

After seeing what it takes to get to the state level, Bauer wants to focus on the growth that will take the athletes to the next step.

“They’ve been there before, they’ve seen what it takes to compete at that level,” Bauer said. “All of our returning qualifiers and a number of JV kids waiting in the wings for varsity will be competing for a state medal this year.”

Sophomore Jack Sponenburgh, the JV wrestler of the year, is one who could make an impact, as Bauer noted the work he’s seen in the offseason.

Also vying for spots are multiple girls. Kearney high has no girls wrestling team, but Bauer sees strong effort and participation, making him hopeful for the future.

“They’re working hard and they want to be the best,” Bauer said. “They’re getting better toward being their best wrestler,”

When the team is decided and the season begins, the team will be facing a unique test to open the year. The opening meet includes Hastings, a familiar central Nebraska foe, and Klein High School from all the way in Texas.

Klein head coach Joaquin Bautista’s son, Roberto, is a freshman wrestler at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, sparking a desire to check the area out. That prompted a team with blue-and-yellow color scheme, a block K logo and a Bearkat mascot to wrestle its contemporaries up north.

The Bearkats will be a threat the mat, finishing third at the Texas UIL Class 6A tournament last year.

Bauer relishes getting the tough competition up front.

“Your goal is that districts and state shouldn’t be your toughest tournament,” Bauer said. “They’re important tournaments, but we want our guys battle-tested so they can be ready when it counts.”

Kearney High also has trips planned to Garden City, Kansas, and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The tough out-of-state slate will help prepare the Bearcats for a loaded district that includes the defending state champion, Millard South.

With the gauntlet ahead, Bauer’s focus on growth will take the team a long way toward its goals.