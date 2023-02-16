A great beginning turned into stark reality for the Kearney High wrestlers.

After winning seven of 12 matches in the first round the Bearcats struggled in the second round, advancing only one wrestler to the semifinals of the Nebraska High School State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

The first-round run came mostly at the lighter weights and vaulted the Bearcats into second place in the team standings for awhile. They slipped to third place by the end of the first round and with only one victory in the second round, slipped into eighth place in Class A.

Perry Swarm at 145 pounds will represent the Bearcats in the semifinals. Swarm (38-14) pinned his first-round opponent, Colton Hauschild of Lincoln North Star, in 2 minutes, 42 seconds. He then beat Papillion-LaVista's Kenneth Bryant, 3-2, in the semifinals.

The three-day tournament got underway this morning in Omaha with the first two rounds in Classes A and D Classes C and D will take the mats later this afternoon.

In Class D, seven Hub Territory wrestlers advanced into Friday evening's semifinals —Shelton's Sebastian Sauceda (113), Pleasanton's Gatlin Krepela (120) and Luke Pawloski (220), Axtell's Ashton Hawkins (220), S-E-M's Maddox Jones (170) and Ravenna's Caden Larsen (145) and Thomas Psota (285).

Check back throughout the day for further updates