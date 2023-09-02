Kearney High made the most of its three home games in a day, going a perfect 3-0 at the Bearcat Softball Tournament.

In the 9 a.m. slot, Kearney defeated Bellevue East 6-3, bested Grand Island Northwest 17-8 at 1 p.m. and in the 7 p.m. closer shutout Bellevue West 6-0.

"When we play to our potential and we handle the things that we can handle this team is just as talented as most in the state," Kearney head coach Steve Stutzman said. "It's a lot of having faith in ourselves and being able to go out and play free,"

The Bearcats had 12 hits against Bellevue East, including a Kami Kaskie home run.

Kaskie had three hits in the game, and was part of eight different Bearcats who hit safely.

Avery Longshore got the win, throwing 4.1 innings and allowing just five hits and two walks.

Kearney then reversed the fortunes of Tuesday's 12-3 loss against GINW, getting a nine-run win of its own.

The Bearcats had an eight-run third inning and a six-run fourth inning, helping them reach their second-highest run total on the season.

Ava Magnani went the distance for the Bearcats, getting her second win of the year.

"That's what's nice about this is we had two big leads and we didn't have to use a lot of pitchers," Stutzman said. "The biggest thing is understanding is that we can't strike everybody out, so its about reading swings and deliver bad contact to get the out,"

In the night game, Kearney high had its third double-digit hit game, with 10 hits in the seven-inning game.

The Bearcats were helped by a five-run third inning, which included a two-run sacrifice fly and a triple by Olivia Wright.

Lauren Schmeits went the distance for a complete game shutout.

For Kearney, the long day was a reminder of what this team could be.

"If they believe they can play with anybody, watch out, they're going to be dangerous," Stutzman said. "It's having that belief system that they can do it. They put in the work at practice, and they're finally starting to understand what that's like,"

Kearney Catholic goes 1-2

In Pool B of the tournament, Kearney Catholic won the early game, defeating Aurora 8-3.

Unfortunately for the Stars, the next two games did not go in their favor, losing 11-1 to Central City and 8-5 to Scottsbluff.

"We played really good teams today, and it exposed us to some of our weaknesses we didn't get to see," Kearney Catholic head coach Sydnee Tidwell said. "It set us up for more productive practices for another tough week of games,"

Tidwell noted consistency from top to bottom in the lineup as a key focus, and different pitchers getting experience against better competition.

Against Scottsbluff, the Stars led 4-2 going into the seventh, but a six-run top of the seventh flipped the victory to the Bearcats.

'When the bottom of the lineup hits pitches they haven't touched all game that's really just the game of softball," Tidwell said. "We have to be stronger mentally to get through that, but that's how the game goes,"

In the opening win, Kearney Catholic's bats came to life, getting 12 hits, including a Payton Cast two-run homer.

Consistency through the lineup was a major factor, with seven different players getting hits.

Tessa Colling led the way, with four hits in four at-bats.

In the blowout loss to Central City, the team put the second and third string pitches against the 11-1 Bison, hoping to build experience for the rest of the year.

The long day, which stretched from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., is a mentally taxing experience, with Kearney Catholic taking Monday off to recharge.

In the week ahead, Kearney Catholic (7-3) faces (5-3) McCook and (5-1) Hastings.