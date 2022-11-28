Kearney High looks to retool on the court

KEARNEY — Only three letter winners return for the Kearney High boys basketball team, sparking a retooling challenge this winter.

Leading the returning charge is Jack Dahlgren, one of the leaders from a year ago.

Dahlgren placed second on the team in points per game with 12.5 on a 54 percent shooting clip, helped his teammates with 3.1 assists per game and played tough defense with 1.4 steals per game.

Also returning is Ben Johnson, who averaged 5.5 points and 3.7 rebounds in his time as a freshman.

Karter Lee rounds out the returners with plenty of game experience and a well-rounded skillset.

The floor will also see new faces, including one with familiarity passing to Lee and Dahlgren. Treyven Beckman, who starred as KHS' football quarterback with Lee and Dahlgren as top targets, has impressed coaches with his offseason work on the hardwood.

Another expected contributor is a new face entirely to the program. Junior Asher Endorf is a transfer from North Bend Central, who averaged 12.9 points per game and 6.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Endorf stands six-foot five-inches and also led the team in blocks, signaling his role on the low post for the Bearcats.

Battling for the remaining minutes will be Justin Murray, Colt Straka and Ian Piper.

At most spots on the floor, the Bearcats will have a player standing 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3, signaling an upgrade in length across the board, not just down low.

"Getting long and plugging gaps in the shot clock is something we do very well and we're excited for that," Kearney head coach Drake Beranek said.

With new faces on the floor, the speed of Class A competition will be a tough test early.

"We have to stick to our fundamentals and concentrate on the task at hand," Beranek said. "Once we get comfortable with that, we have to start playing freely."

With defense relying on length, the offense will take a different approach, playing in space to get outside looks.

"Offensively, moving it, sharing it, and taking good shots is usually a recipe to be successful," Beranek said.

A big change to the Class A gauntlet this year is the introduction of a 35-second shot clock, increasing the importance of defensive rebounds to prevent giving up extra possessions.

On offense, Kearney plans to use the clock to its advantage, finding ways to get an extra possession or two by controlling the pace, especially in a close game where every possession matters.

Aside from the shot clock, the Class A schedule also features some breaks for Kearney. The Bearcats avoid Omaha metro powerhouses Bellevue West and Millard North, and only face Creighton Prep once.

That shifts the fate of this team to likely be decided in Lincoln, where it would need to steal road games against some of the toughest teams in the city.

Thankfully, most of the games come in the midpoint of the season, giving the retool the time it needs to get up the speed for where the Bearcats want to go.