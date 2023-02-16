Kearney High emerged from the first round of the Nebraska High School Wrestling Championships in third place in the Class A team standings.

The three-day tournament got underway this morning in Omaha with the first two rounds in Classes A and D starting at 9 a.m. Classes C and D will take the mats later this afternoon.

Kearney advanced seven wrestlers into the second round to trail only heavily-favored Millard South and Norfolk.

Jack Sponenberg (106 pounds), Kaden Kowalek (120), Jackson Lavene (126), Kaedun Goodman (132), Seth Philippi (138), Perry Swarm (145) and Ethan Kowalek (160) won their first-round matches.

Kaden Kowalek, Lavene, Goodman, Philippi and Swarm won their matches by pin.

In Class D, Shelton's Sebastian Sauceda (113), Pleasanton's Gatlin Krepela (120) and Luke Pawloski (220), Elm Creek's Jaxon Smith (126), Wilcox-Hildreth's Brody Patterson (126) and Graiden Ritner (132), Axtell's Taaron Lavicky (160) and Ashton Hawkins (220), S-E-M's Maddox Jones (170) and Ravenna's Caden Larsen (145) and Thomas Psota (285) survived the first round.

