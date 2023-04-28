Kearney announced the hiring of its second head baseball coach in program history, selecting Matt Connot as the successor to coach Brad Archer.

Archer had been head coach since the program's formation in 2019, as well as coaching Legion ball in Kearney for 43 years.

Connot has been the coach of the Post 52 juniors Legion team since 2011, and has been an assistant with the Bearcats since the team's beginning.

"I am honored to have been chosen as the head baseball coach at Kearney High School," Connot said. "I am excited to continue to work with our student-athletes to help them grow as players and people and add whatever I can to the incredible program that Coach Archer has built here in Kearney."

As Post 52 coach, Connot led the squad to back-to-back state championships in 2016 and 2017. He previously coached the Runza Seniors Legion team from 2008 until 2010, finishing as state runner-up in his final season.

Before Kearney, Connot coached the Lincoln Pius X Junior Legion team from 2003 to 2007, later coaching the Thunderbolts' JV team from 2005 to 2007.

With experience at many levels of high school baseball, Connot's familiarity with the players and baseball program make him a natural fit for the role.

“A lot has changed in the last 5-6 years with the landscape of baseball in the Kearney community," Kearney High athletic director Ryan Hogue said. "It was important for us to find a head coach that will embrace the baseball community at all levels"

"The future of baseball in Kearney is going to be fun to watch.”

In the Kearney program's short history, the Bearcats have made two state tournaments, including an upset district title in its inaugural season.

Outside of baseball, Connot teaches science at KHS.