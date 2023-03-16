KEARNEY — Tri-City foe Grand Island wasn’t the only opponent coming to town. Kearney also had to battle a 30-degree night with 30-plus mph winds.

That didn’t faze the Bearcats, who won 3-0 in the season opener Thursday at Kearney High.

“I think we’re one of the only teams that played in the state today,” Kearney head coach Lerrin Rowe said. “I wanna commend our girls for braving it and fighting through it.”

The cold slowed down the pace of play, and brought a new dimension of mental toughness in the game.

It didn’t take long for Kearney to get its first score of the season. With a little over 10 minutes of play, the Bearcats had numbers on the attack.

Getting the ball to Delaney Junker near goal, the goalkeeper came out of the net to play the ball. They collided, but Junker won the battle for the ball, shifting to the outside and calmly shooting the ball into the open net.

“I was excited to see her get that finish because those aren’t always easy situations,” Rowe said. “You have to make quick decisions, and she did a great job.”

With 17 minutes left in the half, Kearney once again mounted an attack. That didn’t immediately pay off with a goal, but it did draw a penalty on contact within the box.

Harley Straka stepped up to the line and fired the ball into the bottom right corner before the goalie could react. That upped the lead to 2-0.

The final goal came with 5:20 left in the contest. On a corner kick, the Bearcats’ line of attackers engaged in a scramble for the ball. Helen Ortega’s foot found it first, with the ball careening off a defender and into the back of the net.

“I’m so glad that we got a finish off of a set piece,” Rowe said. “It gives you momentum moving forward to know if you’re getting people in the right spot at the right time that will be a good option.”

Defensively, Kearney rarely let GISH in the attacking area, allowing only three shots on goal, and frequently subbing in the defensive line.

Ezzy Castro-Torres and Maddy Province were the staples in the back line, being the senior leaders on the pitch. It was a team effort though, to keep their plate as light as possible.

“Not a lot of people sub their back line, but I’m lucky enough to have great quality kids,” Rowe said. “There are moments where your outsides and centers might be a little off, so its nice to have a game where we don’t have that pressure pushing on that back line as much and getting experience to get them more comfortable.”

Kearney hopes to grow in expanding outside attacks and finishing in the back third, but was satisfied with the overall performance in the opening win.