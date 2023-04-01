KEARNEY– The Bearcats cooked up a quick winner against first-year school Omaha Buena Vista, winning by a 10-0 mercy rule, with the game wrapping in the first few minutes of the second half.

Kearney played the game at the University of Nebraska at Kearney's Foster Field, because of the Lopers' track meet at Kearney high.

Three minutes in, Kearney began to crowd the net, ending in a Karsyn Worley goal.

It took a while for the second goal, a Maddy Province header off a bounce from a corner kick.

Then, the floodgates opened with six goals in a ten minute span.

There were seven different goal scorers in the half, with Worley being the only repeater. Reese Holscher scored off a free kick, with the ball going through the goalie's legs.

There were three rebound goals in the first half, none more wild than Claire Karjalainen's.

A Bearcat shot fired off the left post, leaving Karjalainen to corral it. Karjalainen's ensuing shot hit that exact same post, but this time on the friendly side, rolling into the net.

In the second half, Violet Timmons finished off a cross just 40 seconds in.

Minutes later, Taryn Thieszen scored off a Aubrey Zechmann cross to end the game.