Kearney High girls’ fourth-quarter struggle leads to district tourney loss

KEARNEY— For three quarters, the Kearney High girls basketball team was evenly matched with Norfolk. Then the fourth quarter was the beginning of the end for the Bearcats.
Shut down in the fourth quarter, Kearney lost to the Panthers, 53-38, ending their season losing nine of the last 10 games and finishing one game short of .500 at 10-11.
KHS was outscored 21-7 in the fourth quarter. Turnovers and an inability to find an open shot led to the downfall. While the Panthers, who had their fair share of missed opportunities, capitalized offensively.
“I’m not going to put anything on our kids, they probably needed a little better coaching in some spots,” said KHS coach Kyle Fletcher. “I needed to settle us down and get us some better possessions. Credit to Norfolk for going out and making their game-winning plays. They did a good job.”
The Bearcats fell behind early in the first quarter. After Tatum Rusher hit a three-pointer to start things off, Norfolk went on an 11-0 run. Kierstynn Garner ended the drought with a three-point basket to cut Norfolk’s lead to five and KHS ended the first quarter with a 9-4 run and only trailed 15-12.
Lily Novacek started the second quarter hot, making back-to-back buckets to give Bearcats the lead, 18-17, before Hailey Kleinschmidt hit Norfolk’s first three-pointer as it remained a one-point game at halftime with Kearney leading 24-23.
After a low-scoring third quarter, the teams went into the final period with the Panthers holding a one-point lead.
Norfolk’s Nealy Brummond, who was scoreless in the first half, was strong in the second half as she scored seven points in the fourth quarter. Her three-point play gave the Panthers a 39-34 lead. It would turn to 42-34 lead, and continued to get worse for KHS as the Panthers put up eight straight points and went on a 16-3 run.
“At halftime, we talked about opportunities that were going to be there for us again in the second half,” Fletcher said. “I think in the first half we had about six or seven possessions in a row where we got stops or steals or transition opportunities that we probably didn’t take advantage of, didn’t get the shot or didn’t get a good look. We knew we we’re going to get more chances but you have to capitalize on some of those chances.”
Tatum Rusher was Kearney’s top performer with 15 points. Novacek picked up eight points, and added six rebounds. Garner finished with seven points.
While the future remains bright for KHS as they return most of their players, they will lose three seniors, Novacek, Aspen Rusher and Sidney Province.
“We have a lot to be proud of. We have three great seniors that we’re super thankful for and we will miss tremendously, and we’ve got a lot to be thankful for this season and how it happened,” Fletcher said. “Going into this season we were unsure whether or not we were going to play one game or 21 games and at the end of the day, only one gets to hold the trophy and the other teams have to deal with what we have to deal with tonight. I feel terrible that I couldn’t get one more game ... I feel like we deserved more out of our team and I feel terrible that I wasn’t able to help them get over that hump.”
Norfolk takes on Lincoln Southwest in Thursday’s district finals.
n Norfolk 53, Kearney 38
Score by Quarters
Kearney (10-11)12 12 7 7 — 38
Norfolk (12-11)15 8 9 21 — 53
Kearney: Tatum Rusher 15, Lily Novacek 8, Kierstynn Garner 7, Kaleigh Hatcher 5, Sidney Province 3.
Norfolk: Hailey Kleinschmidt 14, Nealy Brummond 9, Chelsea Strom 7, Makenna Skiff 7, Erin Schwanebeck 6, Agdaly Sanchez 6, Tessa Gall 2, Karly Kalin 2.