Kearney High girls’ fourth-quarter struggle leads to district tourney loss

After a low-scoring third quarter, the teams went into the final period with the Panthers holding a one-point lead.

Norfolk’s Nealy Brummond, who was scoreless in the first half, was strong in the second half as she scored seven points in the fourth quarter. Her three-point play gave the Panthers a 39-34 lead. It would turn to 42-34 lead, and continued to get worse for KHS as the Panthers put up eight straight points and went on a 16-3 run.

“At halftime, we talked about opportunities that were going to be there for us again in the second half,” Fletcher said. “I think in the first half we had about six or seven possessions in a row where we got stops or steals or transition opportunities that we probably didn’t take advantage of, didn’t get the shot or didn’t get a good look. We knew we we’re going to get more chances but you have to capitalize on some of those chances.”

Tatum Rusher was Kearney’s top performer with 15 points. Novacek picked up eight points, and added six rebounds. Garner finished with seven points.

While the future remains bright for KHS as they return most of their players, they will lose three seniors, Novacek, Aspen Rusher and Sidney Province.