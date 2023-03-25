KEARNEY– After its first defeat of the season, the Kearney high girls ended the game early with a 10-0 defeat over Lutheran-Northeast/Norfolk Catholic.

The game didn't have the making of a mercy rule in the first half. While Kearney was firmly in control, it let many chances slip away and the halftime advantage was just two goals.

Kensley Slaymaker volleyed in the first goal from 17 yards out, and a dry spell would continue until the final minutes of the first half.

Ava Angel-Trejo received an open pass up the middle, dribbled it up towards the goalkeeper slowing down and firing it cross-post into the net.

At halftime, coach Lerrin Rowe stressed the importance of finishing around the goal.

"We talked really deeply about options and creating opportunities by getting it out wide," Rowe said "They did an excellent job finding a way to finish in the second half, and I think what's super cool is that a lot of people were able to score today."

Rowe's halftime wishes came true, as the Bearcats scored eight goals in short order, ending the game with ten minutes still to play.

Those eight goals were divided up amongst seven different players. Slaymaker and Angel-Trejo both repeated as scorers, with Slaymaker getting the half started with a quick goal.

They set their teammates up as well, with Angel-Trejo delivering a perfect cross to Helen Ortega for an open goal.

Delaney Junker and Harley Straka both scored their second goals of the year, with Straka's strike being the game ender.

Maddy Province scored her first goal of the year, and Reese Holscher scored the first two goals of her Kearney career, with the freshman finding the net twice in four minutes.

"That's exciting for her, she had a beautiful finish," Rowe said. "The one that really sticks out to me today is Holscher assisting Province. Reese could have taken the shot, she was super unselfish and let Province finish as we were letting her try out different spots on the field,"

The game reinforced that getting off to a fast start is key, and gave the Bearcats' depth a chance to shine.

"Moving forward, I feel like we're more comfortable in our formation because of today,"