Kearney High falls late to Bellevue West

KEARNEY — Against arguably the top team in the state, Kearney High girls nearly handed Bellevue West its third loss of the season.

Fresh off a 93-91 loss, the Thunderbirds had a lower-scoring, stressful game in their 59-58 win against Kearney.

With 8.3 seconds remaining, Bellevue West’s Naomi White made an off-balance layup falling away from the basket that proved to be the difference.

On Kearney’s last possession, the Bearcats mishandled a pass, and time ran out as the ball rolled back over the timeline.

“We got the ball where we wanted to on our last possession,” Kearney head coach JD Carson said. “There was a little contact, but its tough to call that, I get it, we came up one play short and that’s hoops.”

Kearney High took an early lead, ending the first quarter up 16-14. The Bearcats sent the home crowd into a frenzy with a 7-0 run to open up the second quarter.

Kearney stayed in control throughout the third quarter, weathering the storm of Thunderbird runs to keep the lead at five.

“That’s something we talked about before the game, we knew they were a team that could go on runs and score a lot in quick little stretches,” Carson said. “They upped their pressure in the second half and made more outside shots in the third quarter. It was a really good back-and-forth basketball game.”

The lead quickly went away in the fourth, with the teams tied or close to it for much of the period.

Kearney took the lead with a minute and a half to go, with a Tatum Rusher drive giving the Bearcats a two-point advantage. Bellevue West split a pair of free throws to knot the game back up.

White gave Bellevue West the lead with 38 seconds left, after a nifty spin move layup.

Rusher drew a quick foul thereafter, knocking down both key free throws, that set the scene for White’s final shot and a bitter end for the Bearcats.

The win is another escape by Bellevue West, with its last four victories being by three points or less.

On Kearney’s end, it again proved the Bearcats can be competitive against top teams, although the next step is still finish those upsets.

“They’ve been in those situations in those last couple years, their players have won some big games,” Carson said. “We’re just kind of getting to that point, I see a lot of growth and that’s what I keep preaching each week.”

Rusher lead Kearney with 19 points, Kelsey Hatcher dropped 13 and Maddy Province scored 10.

Kearney next hosts district foe Norfolk on Friday.