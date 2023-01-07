Kearney High falls behind in second half, falls 66-49 to Elkhorn North

KEARNEY — Kearney High got the start it wanted, just not the finish.

Facing nationally lauded prospect Britt Prince, a five-star prospect according to ESPN, and an Elkhorn North squad on an eight-game win streak, the Bearcats went into the night as the underdog.

The underdog took the Wolves to the brink early, holding Prince to six points at half and entering the break tied at 28.

That went away in the second half, when Elkhorn North cruised to a comfortable 66-49 win, with Prince ending with a game-high 20 points.

"I thought our kids competed like crazy," Kearney High head coach JD Carson said. "It was fun to be in it in the first half like we were, but transition was the difference. We missed some shots and they turned it into easy looks on the other side, credit to them for pushing the tempo."

In the game that was the nightcap to the day-long Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase, the hometown fans and spectators who stayed around were treated to a fast-paced first half.

The Rowdies student section erupted as Kearney jumped out to a five-point lead early, staying engaged until the buzzer sounded on the 15-12 first quarter.

"It's a cool opportunity for us to play in a game like this against players that you're going to see play on TV in a couple years," Carson said. "Atmosphere was great, shout out to Kelly Cooksley and the Kearney Area Chamber, they did a great job."

The offense surged in the second quarter, with two Kennidy Garner threes giving the Bearcats a 23-14 lead.

Free throws and smart possessions helped Elkhorn North tie it up at halftime, despite the sound defense from Kearney stifling its star.

"I thought our defense was great, but they shot it better from the line and that's tough as the underdog," Carson said. "Harley Straka did a phenomenal job on Prince, and made her night tough, though she made some tough ones and got some cheap free throws late."

Straka switched onto prince after Kelsey Hatcher went into early foul trouble. Hatcher entered the game again in the second half, and had a season-high 18 points.

"I could tell she was ready to go and ready to fire," Carson said. "Phenomenal job to get to 18 points despite only playing around two minutes in the first half. We've known she's going to be a good player around here for a while."

Despite the sophomore's best efforts, Elkhorn North ran away with the second half. The Wolves went on a 12-2 run in the third quarter, ending the period up 46-33.

Much of the same happened in the fourth, with Elkhorn North going on a 10-2 run.

Grace Thompson added 14 points for the Wolves, making big shots on those second-half runs.

The defense benefited from Kearney's looks not falling, and being impenetrable on the defensive glass.

Kearney next has a district clash against Lincoln East on Thursday.