Kearney High defense stalls Columbus girls

KEARNEY — For 3 1/2 minutes, the Kearney High girls put Columbus on lockdown.
Preventing the Discoverers from crossing the midcourt line, the Bearcats went on an 11-0 run that opened the door for a 50-33 victory Saturday evening at KHS.
Kearney’s Lily Novacek and Maddie Province made two steals apiece and Kierstynn Garner and Tatum Rusher made one as eight straight Columbus possessions ended in turnovers against Kearney’s press.
“We wanted to press earlier in the game and we wanted to get into some tempo and control a little bit, get the game going up and down,” Kearney coach Kyle Fletcher said. “I thought we looked a little tired in the first half and we just needed to come in at halftime and commit to it.”
On the offensive end, Novacek and Kaleigh Hatcher led Kearney with 12 points each and Aspen Rusher chipped in 11.
Kearney led 27-22 when the wall went up. The lead grew to 42-23 by the end of the third quarter and all suspense left the game.
“It was just a matter of somebody had to grab it. It was kind of out there for everybody and they were playing really well. They were handling our half-court defense pretty well,” Fletcher said. “We were really trying to gamble and probably took a few too many chances in the half court, so if we’re going to do it let’s go for the full court.
“Luckily we got a few tips to go our way. We had a pretty speedy lineup out there and got our hands on some balls and finished things around the basket.”
@HubSports_Buck
Kearney 50, Columbus 33
Score by Quarters
Columbus (1-4)6 9 8 10 — 33
Kearney (3-1)13 9 20 8 — 50
Columbus — Carly Gaedeke 11, Jaleigh Adams-Juls 8, Elena Batenhorst 6, Alyssa Doran 2, Beccca Hazlett 2, Ellie Thompson 2, Logan Kapels 2.
Kearney — Lily Novacek 12, Kaleigh Hatcher 12, Aspen Rusher 11, Sidney Province 7, Tatum Rusher 4, Maddie Province 2, Kierstynn Garner 2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!