Kearney High defense stalls Columbus girls

KEARNEY — For 3 1/2 minutes, the Kearney High girls put Columbus on lockdown.

Preventing the Discoverers from crossing the midcourt line, the Bearcats went on an 11-0 run that opened the door for a 50-33 victory Saturday evening at KHS.

Kearney’s Lily Novacek and Maddie Province made two steals apiece and Kierstynn Garner and Tatum Rusher made one as eight straight Columbus possessions ended in turnovers against Kearney’s press.

“We wanted to press earlier in the game and we wanted to get into some tempo and control a little bit, get the game going up and down,” Kearney coach Kyle Fletcher said. “I thought we looked a little tired in the first half and we just needed to come in at halftime and commit to it.”

On the offensive end, Novacek and Kaleigh Hatcher led Kearney with 12 points each and Aspen Rusher chipped in 11.

Kearney led 27-22 when the wall went up. The lead grew to 42-23 by the end of the third quarter and all suspense left the game.