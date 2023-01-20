Kearney High cruises to sweep of Norfolk

KEARNEY — Kearney High had reason to celebrate in its home gym, having two double-digit wins over Norfolk on Friday night.

The boys team earned a 55-36 win, and the girls took their match 49-31.

The boys took full advantage of their prep mismatch, with Norfolk’s week disrupted by the statewide snowstorm. After an early practice Tuesday and a quick film session before hitting the court, the Bearcats were firing on all cylinders early.

“We made them play faster than they wanted to, which is tough, especially after no preparation because of snow,” Kearney head coach Drake Beranek said

Ben Johnson made back-to-back threes in the first quarter, leading a 17-5 run that was all the room the Bearcats needed.

“He’s comfortable, confident, and guys are finding him,” Beranek said. “Any time he shoots it you feel like its going in.”

Johnson finished with 13 points, nine of which came on first-half triples. That was good for second in the game to Jack Dahlgren’s 16, whose second-half shooting kept the lead at a comfortable distance.

Despite slowing down toward the end of the third quarter, Kearney put its foot on the gas long enough to give the second unit some shine late.

One play that sent the Rowdies into a frenzy, and eliciting a smile from Beranek, was Jhordy Solares swishing a catch-and-shoot triple as time ticked down.

“To see him knock that down and create a memory here at Kearney High, the first of many, was really important,” Beranek said.

Kearney goes on the road next, battling Lincoln North Star and looking to avenge a 15-point loss to the Navigators earlier in the season.

Second half drives KHS girls to victoryFor the first half Friday, the Kearney High girls were in a tight contest with Norfolk.

The Panthers got to the line often, and looks weren’t falling at a high percentage for the Bearcats.

Norfolk took a 14-13 advantage, before a late run by Kearney foretold the rest of the game’s story.

Paige Mailahn reclaimed the lead with a 3-pointer, and Avery Franzen helped out on the low block as the lead stayed at two until a big final play.

A deep 3-point shot fell short of the rim where Mailahn was in the right place, scooping up the miss for a putback buzzer beater.

At halftime, Carson harped on playing good defense without fouling, which his team took to heart, allowing only 13 points in the second half.

“We gave them a lot from the foul line in the first half, we bailed them out and really didn’t need to,” Kearney Carson said. “They adjusted well and kept playing well with a little less fouling, our kids compete hard.”

The improved defense helped the Bearcats stretch the lead to as large as 19, the mark which it stayed around until the finish.

Nine different Bearcats scored in the game, with Maddy Province leading the way with 10.

“I told them in the locker room that’s a great team win,” Carson said. “It may not be as pretty as you want, but Norfolk’s gonna make it ugly,”

The win puts Kearney above .500 on the season with a 9-7 record, snapping a three-game skid before a road clash at Lincoln North Star.

“You hate to say this is a must-win game, because that doesn’t truly exist until you get to districts,” Carson said. “But we knew it would feel good to get a win if we executed well, and we did.”