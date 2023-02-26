KEARNEY – Kearney (17-7) went out in style in its final home contest, beating Pius X (14-11) by a score of 42-40, advancing to the district final against Millard North (20-4) on Monday.

After losing 62-54 to the Thunderbolts a month ago, the Bearcats knew they needed to make defensive changes for Saturday's contest.

Those changes showed up right away, as Kearney held Pius X to five in the first quarter and nine in the second.

"We tried to limit three pointers while taking away the paint, which is tough to do," Kearney head coach Drake Beranek said postgame. "Somehow our kids did it,"

Helping was an improved strategy on the six-foot nine-inch Pius X center Treyson Anderson, where Kearney waiting for his dribble to institute a double team.

Anderson scored 10, his same total as the earlier matchup, but his impact was limited on the glass thanks to Kearney's good rebounding position.

Offensively, the Bearcats were patient, waiting for the best look against hard defensive pressure from Pius X.

"We had some guys make some tough twos in the lane," Beranek said. "We scored late in the shot clock a couple times, which was huge for us,"

Karter Lee led the team with 13, including three triples. Asher Endorf scored 10, with creative moves in the post giving Kearney an offensive presence down low.

Kearney had the lead around ten for most of the second quarter and early third, but Pius X's halftime adjustments tightened things up.

The Thunderbolts started throwing a cutter to the rim during the double team, which the Bearcats were late to switch to.

The offensive adjustment shrunk the lead to one in the fourth quarter, but Kearney made the plays needed to win.

Asher Endorf made a late pull up shot from near the free throw line, and Ben Johnson made the play the defense needed.

With Kearney up two and 42 seconds remaining, he got in the right place at the right time. After a close Thunderbolt miss, Johnson forced a tie up on the rebound, flipping possession back to the Bearcats.

That sent Lee to the line, who jumped the lead to four. That was all the difference Kearney needed, as Pius X's final score left too little time to foul again.

The Bearcats will have a short turnaround for Monday's game against Millard North, in most rankings a top three team in the state.

"We'll go to church tomorrow, say a few prayers, but it comes down to shot making this time of year," Beranek said. "How hard are you willing to compete and how much trust you have in your teammates,"

Kearney hasn't faced Millard North yet his season, but with Beranek notching just his second win over Pius on Saturday, perhaps more history will be in store for Monday.