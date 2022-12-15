Kearney High boys get complete win over Papillion-La Vista

KEARNEY — Kearney High basketball coach Drake Beranek called it was the most complete performance he's seen all season.

The Bearcats earned a solid 71-55 victory over Papillion-LaVista Thursday night, for their highest point total of the year, a feat that would not have been possible without a stingy defense.

"We did a pretty good job generating offense with our defense in the full court," Beranek said. "Putting pressure on them got us easy buckets, any time that happens we're playing pretty good,"

Kearney used man-to-man pressure, with a roaming defender pressuring the basketball, using rotations to read passing lanes. It broke slightly in the second half, due to tired legs and the offense figuring out the holes, allowing the Monarchs to score 35 points in the final two periods.

"It's not something we can do against really really good teams all the time," Beranek said. "But we can use it to steal a possession here or there, and every possession matters,"

The Bearcats made the most of extra possessions early, particularly excelling from the 3-point line to pull away.

Treyven Beckman was the star behind the arc. After making his first 3-pointer, he attempted four more. Beckman swished all of them to finish with 15 points.

"He does that a lot, he can get going in a hurry," Beranek said. "A game like this will improve his confidence and our team confidence even when he's not flame throwing,"

Beckman was one of four Bearcats who reached double figures. Asher Endorf, Jack Dahlgren and Karter Lee all hit that mark by the end of the third quarter.

Endorf reached a new career high as a Bearcat with 16, showing a strong inside presence with a few outside jumpers as well.

Dahlgren matched Endorf's total, scoring at the rim or the outside depending on his defensive matchup, sending the Monarchs in cahoots.

Lee was steady from the 3-point line, further bolstering the offensive threat.

"Asher finished better around the rim, and he keeps getting better at adapting to the speed and the height," Beranek said. "Karter making shots adds another element of toughness to our offense, and Dahlgren is a matchup nightmare,"

The one area he saw room for improvement was offensive rebounding, with the Monarchs notching a few too many boards for comfort.

The win is the fourth in a row for Kearney, giving it momentum headed into a lengthy trip to Buena Vista on Friday then a showcase game Saturday against Elkhorn North at Hastings College.