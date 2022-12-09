Kearney High boys defeat Lincoln High, girls unable to overcome poor start

KEARNEY — The Kearney High boys continued on the right track Friday night, controlling the game in the 56-50 victory over Lincoln High.

The Bearcats had a size disadvantage, but made up for the deficit with physical, tough and smart play on the low block.

“That’s just who we are here in Kearney,” KHS coach Drake Beranek said. “I’m so glad I get to coach people that respond to being tough, because it’s not something that happens all the time in the world,”

Four Bearcats reached double figures with Jack Dahlgren, Ben Johnson, Asher Endorf and Karter Lee scoring most of the points in the victory.

Dahlgren scored the majority of his points in the first half, helping build the lead.

“He had that look in his eye where he was going to get us some tough buckets and get us that separation,” Beranek said. “The second half it was by committee and other guys stepped up for us.”

Most of Kearney’s fourth- quarter points came on the free-throw line, putting away the game by not giving the Links a window to get back in.

While the line helped toward the end, the Links cut the lead to four with five minutes to go, grabbing the momentum after a cold stretch from deep.

Treyven Beckmen stepped up off the bench, getting his first points of the game with a corner three.

“That was a monster,” Beranek said. “It gave us a bit more cushion, I’m proud of him for that.”

The lead never got under six again.

The defense and rebounding of the Bearcats helped cling on to the lead, with Johnson being a force on the defensive block.

“He just wanted it more,” Beranek said.

Kearney looks to keep the momentum rolling on the road Saturday against Omaha Northwest.

Girls unable to overcome poor start

Midway through the first quarter, Lincoln High led Kearney 13-0. While Kearney played well the rest of the game, that run would be the difference in the 55-39 loss.

“They were working, we weren’t,” Kearney coach JD Carson said. “We came out flat-footed, they beat us on the boards at the beginning and all night. We didn’t look like we were ready to match the intensity that they brought,”

Kearney trailed 15-5 after the first quarter. The Bearcats matched the Links 10-10 in the second quarter, and lost the second half by six.

The lead didn’t dip much below 10 throughout the night.

Late in the third quarter, Lincoln High was up by 10, but effectively sealed the game with back-to-back 3-point shots. Both shots came on possessions with offensive rebounds.

“Kids who aren’t great 3-point shooters get a second look at it and you can’t do that in Class A,” Carson said. “If a girl gets two back-to-back looks the second one’s going to go, you just might as well count it. They got up enough to where they forced us to get out of our zone, and it was tough for us,”

The run followed a pattern in the game, where Lincoln High would answer any KSH run, which Carson believes was because of fatigue from falling behind so much so early.

Tatum Rusher led Kearney with eight points. Fellow senior Haidyn Skeen made two big buckets for her five points.

“She hit a couple outside shots which was good,” Carson said. “She hadn’t done that in the first two games. They’ve got to be our leaders, they’re seniors. You expect that out of them, but tonight we needed more.”

Paige Maihlan had six points, including a 3-pointer, and Kiara Duttenhoffer fought hard with six points of her own.

The Bearcats plan to flush the memory of this game, and get off to a better start today at Omaha Northwest. Carson plans an early shootaround before getting on the bus, and use the rest of Friday night’s game as motivation that the Bearcats can compete with the Lincoln and Omaha teams.