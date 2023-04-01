KEARNEY– Playing at Foster Field, a wider playing field than what Buena Vista is used to, Kearney planned to use that extra space to its advantage. Mission accomplished.

"A lot of teams that play soccer on their football fields, that boundary is pretty tight," Kearney head coach Scott Steinbrook said. "We wanted to spread them out and keep the ball on the ground as much as possible,"

"We tried to use that extra width that we're used to having and they're not,"

Kearney cruised to a 6-0 defeat, with five of its goals coming in the first half.

It took six minutes before Jhordy Solares got open and finished off the game's first goal.

Kearney's next goal came from up close, where Braedyn Bergsten knocked the ball clean off the goalkeeper for the score.

Kolt Straka was the lone Bearcat with multiple goals. He first struck net under uncommon circumstances.

Solares' close shot was too short, and headed straight into the goalkeeper's face. That sent the ball sraight to Straka, who went top shelf off the rebound.

Later in the game, Straka beat the keeper on a one-on-one, getting his second goal of the game.

"What he did was he found the back of the net, what the guys around him did was create those chances," Steinbrook said. "As our schedule starts to get tougher its good to see him start to finish these chances, so confidence in sports, especially soccer can carry on one week until the next,"

Drake Schwartz scored the last goal in the twilight of the second half. All 22 players saw the field for Kearney.

Just as impressive as the offense was the defense, which allowed one shot on goal.

Towards the tail end of the game, the physicality took over, with a total of seven yellow cards being handed out in the game.

"It got chippy towards the end but the guys had an opportunity to practice mental toughness and I think that will do us well the rest of the way," Steinbrook said.