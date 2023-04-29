KEARNEY— The Kearney boy's soccer team kept its state tournament hopes alive, defeating Bellevue West 2-1 in the District 6 semifinal at Kearney High.

With windy conditions once again playing a role, Kearney got the wind advantage in the first half.

"Broken record here, but very tough playing conditions today," Kearney head coach Scott Steinbrook said. "Wind was 30-40 miles and hour, we're very lucky to move on against a tough, well-coached Bell West team,"

While it was difficult to control, the Bearcats eventually seized the opportunity.

Jhordy Solares lined up for a free kick from 49 yards out, putting it right on line for an impressive, wind-aided, long-distance free kick goal.

"As soon as Jhordy hit it I knew it had a chance," Steinbrook said. "Keeper got a little touch on it but it was coming in with pretty good pace. That gave us some much needed momentum,"

That kept Kearney ahead for the half, with the ball staying in Bearcat territory.

While corners and chances came and went, the Bearcats were able to create on their last chance of the half.

With great ball movement getting possession inside, Gordy Garner notched a brilliant pass, which Braeden Bergsten finished with a curling shot into the top corner of the goal.

"Freshmen Braeden Bergsten made an impressive effort to get to the ball and hit a great shot," Steinbrook said. "He's come on strong for us in the second half of the season,"

That gave Kearney a two-goal lead, as it had to defend against the wind in the second half.

The Bearcats battled unpredictable bounces, including a Thunderbird goalkeeper punt that just missed the net.

Steinbrook stressed keeping the ball on the ground, to avoid risk, and that led to a few good chances on counterattacks, including one that smacked the crossbar head-on.

"If that goes in, the game's over and we put it away," Steinbrook said.

Instead, Kearney shifted back into defensive mode, with Bellevue West getting one across in the 59th minute Caden Howard goal.

Nothing else got through, and Kearney is off to the District final, going on the road Wednesday to Papio South.

The Titans were originally supposed to come to Kearney High this season, but when weather delayed the tournament, the game went off the schedule.

Papio South defeated Omaha Northwest 5-1 in its district semifinal, strengthening an impressive season from the talented squad.

"We put ourselves into pretty good position, but any time we're playing for a district title we're probably going in as the underdog," Steinbrook said. "We got nothing to lose, we've got to play loose, and anything worth accomplishing can't come easy,"