Kearney girls win opener against Marian

KEARNEY — Coach JD Carson and the Kearney Bearcats started off the season on a high note, defeating Omaha Marian 45-39, winning the opener and Carson’s first-ever game as head coach.

“It feels really good, I’m proud of our team, we fought really hard,” Carson said. “We talked a lot about what we want it to look like, and I saw a lot of that today,”

Aside from Carson roaming the sidelines, Thursday’s game had different presence because of the shot clock.

In the Bearcats’ first-ever game with the 35-second clock, multiple high-pressure scenarios occurred with teams turning the ball over on violations.

“There were a couple situations we’ve got to talk about,” Carson said. “That’ll be nice to watch it on film and fix those things, but I thought our girls adjusted nicely to that,”

It took a team effort to push the Bearcats across the line, with seven players scoring points.

Kelsey Hatcher scored 11 points to lead the team and post a new career high for the sophomore.

“I told them in the locker room I thought all of them who played for us did something great in the game,” Carson said. “Kelsey for her first real game did a great job of keeping us organized and breaking pressure, but all of them did great things and we don’t win the game without all of them,”

Juniors Kennidy Garner and Kiara Duttenhoffer also helped out the team in their increased minutes, scoring eight and seven points respectively.

“The way Kennidy’s been shooting in practice we were hoping she’d get some looks,” Carson said. “She stepped up and ripped it like we thought she would and got the momentum going,”

Madison Province and Haidyn Skeen added six points each.

The Bearcats and Crusaders were engaged in a tight battle early, ending the first half with Marian leading 17-16.

Kearney stuck around, not letting a Marian lead get past four. Staying tight on defense proved to be a valuable strategy, as the shots began to fall in the fourth.

Back-to-back possessions ending in 3-point shots jumped Kearney ahead 35-32. Big blocks on the defensive end helped the Kearney lead increase to 38-32, and the Bearcats never let Marian back within a possession.

“We talked about it the whole time, any time we had a break we were getting good looks, so we stayed on it and finally it started to go in the hole,” Carson said.

Aside from tight defense and patient offense, the Bearcats benefited from avoiding foul trouble. Kearney finished the game with only five fouls.

“We had to be strong and solid with the ball,” Carson said. “They didn’t have a game this year to watch on film, and last year they played a lot of zone so we weren’t expecting them to play solid man-to-man defense, but our girls adjusted to the physicality well,”

Marian used that physicality to get most of its looks down low off high ball screens, with late adjustments taking away the play.