KEARNEY– At times this year, the Kearney girls team has been competitive late, but fell behind in the stretch. That particular problem came into play in Tuesday's loss to Pius X.

Kearney head coach JD Carson knew this needed to change, and harped on situational drills in practice, simulating his team scoring and defending in late stages of a game.

That training paid dividends on Saturday, as Kearney outlasted Lincoln Northeast 54-48, outscoring the Rockets 15-9 in the fourth quarter.

"This is the win we've been waiting for," Carson said. "We've been in these games against really good teams been trying to find ways to closing them off and credit to our kids for doing that tonight,"

The teams were tied headed into the fourth quarter, and traded baskets early in the final frame.

After falling behind by one, Kearney took the lead with three minutes to go on Maddy Province free throws.

Then, the Bearcats' two biggest scorers of the game stepped up. Kiara Dutenhoffer caught a pass in stride for a layup and stole the ball at the other end, setting up an open look at the rim for Tatum Rusher.

Dutenhoffer led the team with 17 points, and Rusher finished with 16.

The points were a season high for Dutenhoffer, who came off the bench in the win.

"She was everywhere, getting tips, getting steals, getting rebounds and getting buckets," Carson said. "That's the player she is. She's that energy coming off the bench and that's why we love having her,"

Dutenhoffer took control of the first half, scoring nine points.

Rusher came into form in the second half, exploding for 11 points.

"I told Tatum that we didn't really like her first half, careless turnovers, wasn't in the right position at times," Carson said. "Like a senior should, she responded well. Two great games from both of them but we had a lot of other kids step up as well,"

The district win puts both squads at 11-9 on the season.

Kearney boys unable to overcome slow start

Kearney dug itself in a hole early, scoring one point in the first quarter, putting itself in dire position early in its 47-32 loss to Lincoln Northeast.

"We didn't respond well to the defensive pressure, and missed shots that we've been making," Kearney head coach Drake Beranek said.

The Bearcats shifted to a slower-paced 2-3 zone on defense, which Beranek saw throw them out of their typical energy on the offensive end.

The Bearcats got back on track in the second quarter, scoring 15 points, trimming the lead to 19-16 at halftime.

However, the third quarter saw a similar cold spell to the first, with Kearney only scoring five.

"We've got to knock down shots to be good and that didn't happen," Beranek said.

Kearney made only one three pointer in the game.

The loss is Kearney's second district loss in a row, with coach Beranek hoping for a quick course correction.

"That was a clunker of a game, we need to flush it and move on," Beranek said. "I thought we had a better plan of attack, but it obviously didn't work."