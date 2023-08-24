Kearney High had one of its most thrilling innings, and one of its most devastating innings in Thursday's doubleheader against Fremont.

Kearney won the opening game 8-7 on a Kami Kaskie walk-off, and lost 14-3 in the second after an 11-run opening frame for Fremont.

Kaskie's double was a no-doubt game ender, reaching the right center gap and sending Lauren Schmeits home from second.

'I had 100 percent faith she was going to get that hit," Kearney head coach Steve Stutzman said. "Whether it was a base hit or a fly ball or something to give us a chance, I really liked our odds in that situation,"

The game saw its fair share of momentum swings. Kearney put up four runs in the second inning, going up 5-2, but Fremont scored five in the following two to take a 7-5 lead.

The Bearcat bats fell silent until the sixth, where Jordan Felker had a little league home run, getting across the bases on an error.

Walks put runners in scoring position, and Olivia Wright scored from third after a pickoff attempt went astray.

"So much of this game is momentum," Stutzman said. "When you get the momentum you've got to ride the wave, but also when the momentum's going against you you've got to find a way to create your own momentum,"

Kearney outhit Fremont 10-6, with Kelsey Hatcher and Kennedy Lee each notching multiple hits.

In the second game, fortunes flipped instantly. Fremont put up four runs before the first out of the game was recorded, and kept the momentum up for seven more runs before the inning was done.

"It's hard to give up so many runs but in the preseason we knew we were going to have growing pains," Stutzman said. "If they don't learn from the mistakes made, then its all for naught and that's what we talked about postgame,"

Although the start was the opposite of what it wanted, Kearney hung tough for the rest of the game, putting together productive at-bats and winning the second inning.

"The biggest thing was they never gave up," Stutzman said. "They easily could have folded at any point, and we challenged them after that inning to treat it like a 0-0 ballgame and they did that, they're a bunch of competitors,"

The Bearcat defense turned in multiple highlight plays down the stretch.

MacKinzey Brennan, Hatcher and Ava Magnani turned a double play, getting outs at first and third.

In the fifth inning, Wright caught a runner stealing second, and Kaskie made a pinpoint throw to the plate to stop a runner coming home.

Kearney finished with six hits in the second game.

The Bearcats are back in action against Lincoln Northeast on Monday, August 28.