Kearney defense leads to wins over North Platte

KEARNEY — Kearney High made up for lost time on the rescheduled games from Tuesday, sweeping North Platte on Wednesday.

Both Bearcat teams used stingy early defense to propel them to victory, with the girls winning 44-24 and the boys taking a 69-56 victory.

The boys used early offense to go up 17-7 at the end of one, setting up its game plan for a high-scoring affair.

Ben Johnson and Asher Endorf set the tone down low, drawing the defense to spots that opened up open looks from the outside.

Jack Dahlgren helped open up the game, showing his value as a three-level scorer.

“It’s good to see Dahlgren shooting the ball with confidence,” KHS head coach Drake Beranek said. “When he does that it makes everybody else around him better. Asher established himself down low early with some drops, and that allowed us to knock down some shots in the third quarter.”

The Bearcats took a 34-19 lead into half, with defense being key in holding the Bulldogs under 20.

“We were switching through pressures in the full court. Our guys did a nice job of reading and reacting behind,” Beranek said. “We did a good job of securing defensive rebounds against a good team, so we needed to make sure we got off to a good lead and we did.”

The three party continued in the third quarter, with every Kearney point coming from deep. Dahlgren and Ian Piper both hit a pair, with Johnson and Endorf draining one of their own.

“It was guys who we expect to make some shots stepping up, it just all happened in the same quarter,” Beranek said.

The barrage helped the Bearcats lead by 19 entering the final quarter.

In the fourth, North Platte came storming back, beating the Kearney defense as it adjusted out of the pressure it used to build the lead.

With a shade under three minutes to go, North Platte shaved the lead to single digits.

“They got us with some defensive transition things,” Beranek said. “We were missing a few shots we were making in the third quarter, allowing for easy runouts. I’ll have to look at it, we can’t allow runs like that.”

Kearney locked in on defense to close out the game with Dahlgren nailing back-to-back layups to balloon the lead back to double digits.

The Bearcats will be back in action tonight against Grand Island.

Kearney High girls

slug out winDefense was the key to the Bearcat girls’ victory over North Platte, holding the Bulldogs to three points in the first quarter and six points in the second.

“We had a lot of pressure, I feel like that really got to them” Kearney high head coach JD Carson said. “We struggled to turn that into points at times which was a little frustrating, but credit to them for the transition defense when we did get those turnovers.”

With both defenses playing well, scoring came tough in the game, going into halftime with Kearney up 20-9.

The Bearcats made two threes in the opening half, choosing to focus most of their points down low with direct passes on sharp cuts to the basket.

While the looks weren’t always converted, the double-digit lead was huge in the grand scheme of the game.

“That was key, we felt a little better going into half with that,” Carson said. “But we still weren’t at all happy with our performance, so we made some tweaks and had success in the short corner where we like to be.”

The inside looks fell with higher efficiency in the second, helping build the lead to as large as 21, with the defense holding down the fort and giving the second unit experience.

The rest for the starters down the stretch was key, given the day-long turnaround until the next contest.

However, the Bearcats, who just completed four games in four days, are used to managing fatigue.

“Last week we went four games in four days, so this feels like we get a little break,” Carson said. “It’s still tough and demanding to keep legs fresh, and we’ll try to rest the starters late tomorrow if we can.”