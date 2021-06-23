Kearney Connections: Bearcats add highly recruited player for summer basketball

Yalden, who is originally from Wisconsin, has family ties to the city of Kearney. If the name rings a bell, here’s why. Yalden is the son of Fredrika “Freddy” Yalden, a former assistant coach for the University of Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team for two seasons (2009-2011).

His grandparents still live in Kearney, so Yalden has been staying with them during his time in town.

Yalden just happened to be in town for the summer as he’s been rehabbing from his fifth metatarsal injury. While recovering, Yalden wanted to stay active, so he reached out to Beranek about joining his Bearcat team. With the Bearcats dealing with some injuries that have limited their number, Beranek couldn’t say no.

“It puts ourselves in a position where we are able to do some things during this season,” Beranek said. “It’s a lot of pressure for some of those guys to be put on the spot where they are making a ton of plays and doing all that stuff. It was a benefit for both. I think Gus was able to get some runs in which he wanted to do, and our kids were able to be in spots where they are asked to be during the year and play well against some good competition.”

It is the first time Yalden has ever put on a Kearney uniform. However, he got a chance to reunite with some of his childhood friends.